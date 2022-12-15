Head coach Colin Crandell has said often in the past that the Indian River High School swim season is more of a marathon than a sprint. It is always about preparing his swimmers for the postseason grind.
This past week, Crandell, IR boys’ swim coach, and Dana Schaefer, the IR girls’ swim coach, have made it a point to continue to work their student-athletes hard in practice sessions to help them get stronger for the second half of the season, and the postseason as well.
“We really beat up our swimmers with an intense week of workouts,” said Schaefer last week of the coaches’ work. “The students swam thousands of yards, until their muscles failed. We expected their times to be slower or just be maintained from the Tuesday meet at best,” she said of the meet versus Polytech. We were completely surprised by how many of our swimmers beat their previous times” against Cape on Friday, Dec. 9.
Both teams fell to Cape by scores of 115-55 (boys) and 97-73 (girls) last week, only to rebound with huge wins over Sussex Central on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The IR boys won 116-44, while the girls won 112-44.
“We had a fun meet against our old friendly rivals at Sussex Central,” Schaefer said of the Tuesday meet. Central girls’ head coach Brittany Rummel “and her coaching staff always put together a fighting squad with great sportsmanship. Central has a very small team with a lot of heart this year. They really pushed us hard. We won with a combination of grit and sheer numbers.”
Bella Scharp was a double winner, in the 200 free, as well as the 100 free. Jordan Gonzalez (50 free), Brynn Crandell (500 free), Natalie Moran (100 back) and Elly Moore (100 breast) each won their events. The quartet of Sara Labarias Vegvillas, Addy Jerns, Allie Lewis and Natalie Moran won the 400 free relay.
Schaefer also made sure to note the impressive swims of Labarias Vegvillas, swimming 1 second faster in her 100-yard butterfly, as well as Moore improving her best time on the year in the 100 breaststroke by almost 2 seconds.
“Freshman Ella Peterson continues to impress us,” added Schaefer, “this time by dropping 4 seconds in her breaststroke. But the swimmer who wowed us, with both a 3-second improvement in the IM and then a 2-seconds-faster finale in breaststroke, was Lilah Hanley. It’s Lilah’s consistent improvement that earned her the Swimmer of the Meet award.”
For the boys, against Central, the grouping of Evan Peterson, Shane Hall, Themo Rigakos, and Max Forrey won the 200 medley relay. Alex Arnold was first in the 200 free, while Hall added an individual first in the 100 free. Cade Donnelly won the 50 free, with Marcos Gonzalez swimming to first in the 500 free.
The Indians also won the final two relays, with Arnold, Forrey, Peterson and Drew Barthelmess going first in the 200 free. Barthelmess, Gonzalez, Forrey and Peterson were winners in the 400 free.
“Our boys are swimming tired because of our training,” said Crandell. “I’m purposely working them hard so they have a base to taper from in February. I’m very pleased with their performances and their perseverance. We have a lot of work to do going forward, but very pleased with where we are now.
The Indians have one final meet before the holiday break, on Friday, Dec. 16, when they travel to the Milford Boys & Girls Club to take on the Bucs in a 2:30 p.m. tilt. Both the boys and girls are 2-1 overall on the season.