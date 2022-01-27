The Indian River High School wrestling team was riding high through the early part of an unbeaten dual-meet season, at 7-0, before their clash with Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rival Lake Forest on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The Spartans’ middleweights dominated the lineup enroute to a 43-30 win over the Indians.
Samuel Lopez-Mediola got IR on the board and out in front with a forfeit at 106 pounds to start the match, and Steven Mayfield followed that up with a pin of Lake’s Trevor Silver in 3:59 of their match at 113 pounds. From there, though, the Spartans ran off eight wins over the next nine matches, with James Esque being the lone win for the Indians, at 132, with a pin of DeMarcus Russ in 1:09.
Clayton Cifuentes pinned Travis Wyatt in 2:57 in their match at 195, and T.J. Burke added yet another win-by-pin at 285 with a mat slap in 1:15 over Tre’sonz Stanley.
The Indians had little time to dwell on their first dual setback as they headed north to Pennsylvania for a one-day individual tournament at the Heebner Invitational at Octorara High School in Atglen, Pa.
Burke was the lone individual champion for the Indians as he once again pinned his way to a tournament championship. Esque and Mora-Salas also made it to the finals, coming up short in their matches to finish second. Mayfield finished third, and Evan Forjan was fourth. Jayvion Chandler, Samuel Lopez and Cifuentes all added Top 5 places in their respective weight classes.
“We were pleased with our performance in this tournament,” Windish said. “We finished in fourth place as a team, placing above some quality Pennsylvania teams in a very balanced tournament field. T.J., James and Angel advanced to the finals, all knocking off some good wrestlers along the way. Mayfield had another good showing, finishing third in a very competitive weight class, and Clayton has had a very good two-week stretch, knocking off some quality opponents. He seems to be peaking at the right time of the season.”
The Indians were set to be back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 26, (after Coastal Point press time), with a dual at Laurel before another dual at Sussex Tech on Friday, Jan. 28. They will be participating in the King of the Hill dual tournament at Snow Hill (Md.) High School on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Boys’ basketball
After a strong start to the season that saw them go 6-3, the Indian River High School boys’ basketball team has dropped its last three games, to fall to .500 on the season following losses to Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division foes Seaford, Laurel and Delmar.
The Indians’ most recent contest, against Delmar, saw them squander a 7-point fourth-quarter lead as the Wildcats outscored their guests by a 21-10 margin over the final eight minutes.
Laron Horsey led the IR offense with 13 points, with Brendon Bradford coming in right behind him with 12. Jamie Burns chipped in another 7 markers for the Indians, with Rashad Hopkins (5) and Andrew Burns (3) also figuring into the scoring. Freshman Davin Chandler scored a game-high 22 to lead Delmar to the win.
Swimming
The Indian River High School swim teams had a mixed bag of results over the past week. The IR girls put on a dominating performance against Dover with a 128-23 win over the Senators, but also dropped meets to Sussex Academy (113-57) and Stephen Decatur (Md.) (109-57). The boys sandwiched wins over Dover (132-27) and Decatur (109-47) around a setback to Sussex Academy (112-58).
The Dover meet was Senior Recognition Night for IR as the teams honored seniors Finnegan Bellistri, Lily Sharpe and Madison Tipton.
“It was a fun meet for our two outgoing seniors who were new, incoming swimmers,” said IR girls’ coach Dana Schaefer. “Lily Sharpe and Madison Tipton have blessed our team with the contribution of their talents and their joyful spirits. Scharpe came to IR from Sussex Academy, where she was also a swimmer. Her two favorite events are 200 IM and 100 fly. It is such a relief as a coach to depend on her for butterfly this year in the 200 medley relay and the 100 fly.
“Sharpe and fellow [butter]fly-er Elly Moore just smile all the way to the starting blocks, swim a fabulous fly, and smile all the way back to the team area. They make swimming that event look fun. Additionally, Sharpe and Moore put many first-time 100 fly-ers at ease in meets this year. For that peer coaching, I am very grateful.”
Against Dover, Sharpe came in second in her 200 medley relay (alongside Heather Smyth, Lilah Hanley and Hannah Rock), the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
Tipton also contributed big points for the team with her breaststroke, winning the 200 medley relay (with Jordan Gonzalez, Elly Moore and Michaela McDowell), and the 100 breaststroke events.
“Tipton rose to the occasion,” Schaefer said about her other senior. “She has pushed herself in practice at breaststroke and could show off her growth on this special night. I’m elated for her.”
Sharpe and Tipton also shared a second in the 400 freestyle relay with teammates Julia Moran and Hannah Rock.
“I was so happy for them,” Schaefer continued. “What a way to end their senior night. Having these two seniors just for this year is disappointingly short, but I’m loving being with them as long as we can be this season.”
Schaefer also noted other standout swims from the likes of Brynn Crandell, who improved her 200 free time by a second and a half, and dropped three seconds off her best 500 free time and about two seconds from her 100 free split in the winning 400 free relay.
“Brynn continues to reward herself with new personal records thanks to her determination and diligence,” added Schaefer. “All the wins and fast times aside, Brynn is important and loved just for being herself, no matter what.”
According to Schaefer, Michaela McDowell pushed herself to drop two seconds off her best time in a friendly competition against boys’ teammate Quinn Gonzalez as the two were swimming in the combined girls’ and boys’ 200 IM race.
“That was really fun to watch,” admitted Schaefer. “Quinn and Michaela traded the lead several times during the race, and it came down to the final freestyle portion when Quinn finished in his new personal record time.
“Keep an eye on Heather Smyth. She just keeps getting stronger. After swimming her fastest freestyle time by over a second against CR,” she said of the meet on Friday, Jan. 14, “she just beat her best 100 backstroke time by a second. Although she came in second behind our happy backstroke Jordan Gonzales, Smyth is on the move. She has Jordan intensifying her swims. The mutual respect and admiration they have for each other is a model to their fellow teammates.”
The boys swept all 11 events to dominate Dover, with Shane Hall picking up a pair of individual wins, as well as two wins as a member of relay teams. His first win came in the 200 free, with a time of 2:03.51. He also had a win in the 500 free, posting a 5:55.95. The quartet of Hall, Alex Arnold, Max Forrey and Bellistri took top honors in the 200 free with a time of 1:43.08. Hall, Arnold, Gabe Clark and Even Peterson joined forces to win the 400 free at 3:58.78.
“Strong showing by our boys,” Crandell said of the meet against Dover, “and we got another swimmer qualified for the state championship meet. Finn qualified in the 50 freestyle on his senior night for the first time in his career at IR. I was so happy for him, and proud to see him accomplish a goal he set. Other strong swims came from Quinn, Evan and Shane. Quinn is showing much improvement, so we are excited for his future.”
Bellistri swam his winning 50 free in the state-qualifying time of 25.35. He also added a first-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 1:00.0. He joined forces with Peterson, Marcos Gonzalez and Clark for the win in the 200 medley relay.
Peterson swam to first-place finishes in the 200 IM in 2:30.27, as well as the 100 butterfly in 1:05.5. Tanner Hampton won the 100 backstroke in 1:27.38, and Gonzalez turned in a winning performance in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.82.
Both IR teams swam tough but fell to a very strong Sussex Academy squad, with the boys’ score 112-58 and the girls’ 113-57.
“We swam well versus a powerful opponent,” Crandell said of his team. “Several swimmers dropped time in their events, which is encouraging since it’s late in the week and they are swimming tired. We have a few more weeks of hard training before we start to rest for conferences, so I’m pleased with the trajectory we are on.”
The Indians had a pair of road duals scheduled this week, against Sussex Tech on Thursday, Jan. 27, (after Coastal Point press time), and against Seaford on Friday, Jan. 28, before wrapping up the regular season with a “home” meet against Dover again on Friday, Feb. 4.