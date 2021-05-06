After a thrilling extra-inning win last week over Delmar to clinch the Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division title, the Indian River High School baseball team has fallen into a two-game funk in a pair of losses to Sussex Tech and Delmarva Christian.
Most recently, the Indians had jumped out to an initial 4-1 lead on the Royals through three innings of play, only to see that lead dwindle, and eventually evaporate in the sixth inning.
Kyle Coffey, River Vickers and Derek Bellemare had multiple-hit efforts for IR, collecting seven of the team’s 11 for the game against DCHS. Coffey was 3-for-4 in the game, with a run scored and an RBI. Vickers was 2-for-4, also with a run scored and an RBI, while Bellemare was 2-for-5.
The Indians out-hit their hosts in the game 11-5 overall, but four costly walks and some timely DCHS hits led to the loss for IR starter Tyler Bowen. The senior righty tossed 5.1 innings, allowing just five hits, with all five Royals runs being earned. He struck out nine but did have those four walks.
A 1-2-3 top-of-the-seventh closed out the win for the Royals, with Colton Benton flying out to center, Colby Willey flying out to left and Bowen also flying out to center.
IR got things going in the first inning when Vickers led off the game with a double, coming around to score on a single by Coffey. Benton scored Coffey later in the inning on a fielder’s choice.
The Indians scored two more in the third, with Cordrey and Keith crossing the plate.
Against Sussex Tech, the Ravens scored twice in the third and five more in the fourth, which proved to be more than enough for the win. Three IR errors certainly didn’t help their cause.
Bellemare had another two-hit effort at the plate for the Indians. Vickers, Keith, Bowen, Benton and Jack Williamson had the other hits for IR, with Bowen’s hit clearing the fence for a home run.
IR was set to travel to Polytech on Thursday, May 6, (after Coastal Point press time) for a non-conference tilt with the Panthers, before returning home for a Saturday matinee with St. Andrew’s. That will be Senior Recognition Day for the Indians as well. Bellemare, Bowen, Coffey, Vickers, Colin Hudson and Ja’siah Rounds will be honored prior to the game.
Softball: Indians split pair of HAC games
The Indian River High School softball team certainly had no trouble hitting the ball on Thursday, April 29, in a Henlopen Athletic Conference divisional crossover game with Sussex Tech. They also played flawless defense. However, in the end, the Ravens were able to hit just a little more, which led to a few extra runs in their box for an 11-8 decision over the Indians.
The two teams traded identical run production early, with both scoring three runs in the first and two more in the second. The Indians then took a 6-5 lead after three innings and made it 8-5 heading into the bottom of the fourth. The Ravens answered that deficit with a three-spot in their half of the fourth, before adding three more in the fifth to take control of the game and the win.
Logan Marvel led the IR offense with a 3-for-3 plate performance, and senior Brandi Mitchell added a pair of doubles to her line score. Kinsley Hall and Sam Derrickson each had two hits, with Hall scoring three times.
Jillian Collins had the defensive play of the game when she made a diving catch in left field on a two-out, bases-loaded situation, likely saving the Indians from what could have been three more runs for the Ravens in the fourth inning.
The Indians were scheduled to travel to Early College High School on Tuesday, May 4, but the game was postponed at the last minute due to COVID protocol issues for ECHS. No make-up date has yet been announced, if there even will be one.
IR will close out the regular season with a game at Delmarva Christian on Monday, May 10, before heading home for their season finale on Wednesday, May 12, when they host Newark Charter School. It will be Senior Recognition Day for the Indians as they honor Mitchell and Savannah O’Shields.