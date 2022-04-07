Sussex Academy is loaded from 1 to 5 in their starting golf lineup, with three stellar returning members from last year’s Henlopen Athletic Conference championship team, as well as DIAA state girls champion in sophomore Sarah Lydic.
The Seahawks won all but one match last year — a 158-163 setback to Tatnall School being their lone blemish — and are well on their way to matching or exceeding that mark starting out this season at 4-0.
They started the season with a pair of wins in a tri-meet with Indian River and host Milford at the Jonathan’s Landing Public Golf & Event Venue on Monday, April 4. The Seahawks’ top six scorers all shot better than the top golfers from both IR and Milford. They followed that up with a sweep on Tuesday, April 5, in a tri-meet with Caesar Rodney (143-160) and Salesianum (143-161).
Sarah Lydic carded a 6-under 29 on the back nine par-35 links against IR and Milford. Her sister, senior Hannah Lydic, who finished fourth in the state tournament last year, came in second in the tri-meet, with a 31. Freshmen Austin Dostal (35), Dominic Piperno (41), Tyler Healy (41) and McKenna Danahy (42) rounded out the winning scores for Sussex Academy.
“As far as our conference goes, Sussex Academy is a top-notch team, and it looks like they will be really tough to beat,” said IR head coach Billy Wingate. “After watching them play Monday, they are the real deal. Hats off to them.”
For the Indians, who are now 0-3 on the young season, senior Bryan Ucman turned in a 44 for the round. Juniors Thomas Gogarty (46), Gabe Clark (48), Evan Carpenter (51), Marcos Gonzalez (53) and Jordan Gonzalez (61) all competed in the match for IR.
“I was pleased with our scores, even though we lost to Milford and Sussex Academy,” Wingate continued. “I guess you could say that we are just taking baby steps to improve. We just can’t seem to play a solid nine holes. It only takes one or two bad holes to dampen your score. I must say that the wet weather has made an impact with our practices. In fact, all spring sports are behind. We will get into the win column soon enough.”
Milford suffered its first loss of the season by splitting the tri-meet with a 136-182 loss to Sussex Academy and a 182-189 win over Indian River. The Bucs are now 4-1.
Junior Tyler Porter turned in his team’s best round with a 43, while freshman Noah Marcelle and junior Jared Wright each carded 46s. Senior Tommy Hermensader and freshman Jadyn Gregg each shot 47, while sophomore Patrick Sharkey finished his round with a 55.
The Indians were supposed to meet up with Laurel on Tuesday, April 5, but the match had to be postponed to a later date. Their next contest is Friday, April 8, when they travel back to Jonathan’s Landing for a match with Lake Forest (0-4).