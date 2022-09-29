IRHS senior Jordan Illian blasted an absolute missile from 25 yards out at the 6:35 mark of overtime to lift the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team to a 1-0 win over Henlopen Athletic Conference rival Caesar Rodney on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The two perennial conference powerhouses didn’t disappoint in this one, as both fought incredibly hard, neither giving in — that is, until Illian was able to get off his blast in extra time.
The kick was so impressive that video of Illian’s sixth goal of the year and 57th career marker was shown as the No. 1 highlight during ESPN’s Sept. 28 sportscasts.
The Riders actually held a 13-8 advantage in shots for the game, and both teams earned themselves six corner-kick chances. Sophomore Kai Kelley made eight saves to earn another clean-sheet win for the Indians, who are now 4-0-1 on the season.
IR was set to be back in action with another road contest, at Delmar on Thursday, Sept. 29, (after Coastal Point press time), before they travel to Tatnall School on Saturday, Oct. 1, for a 4 p.m. tilt against the Hornets.
Field hockey
Indians split a pair of games
The Indian River High School field hockey team found themselves on both sides of the fence this past week, with the joy of victory coming in a 3-0 win over Ursuline Academy on Saturday, Sept. 24, before the agony of defeat in a shutout loss to multiple-time defending Division 1 state champion Cape Henlopen on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
In the win over Ursuline, Macy Blades got the Indians on the board in the first half, at 6:25, with an assist from Jillian Collins. In the second half, senior Kinsley Hall scored a pair of goals, with helpers from freshman Baylie Williamson at the 10:47 and 1:05 marks.
The Indians registered 13 shots in the game, versus Ursuline’s four, while IR earned themselves 14 penalty corner chances, to 5 for the Raiders. Jazmin Mayfiled made four saves in goal for the Indians.
IR managed just two shots on goal against Cape Henlopen in the loss on Tuesday. Mayfield was busy making 15 saves on 26 Vikings shots.
A four-game home stretch for the Indians was set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 29, (after Coastal Point press time) when the Indians — at 3-4 on the season — were scheduled to host Delmar at 4 p.m.