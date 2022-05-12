The regular season is winding down, and there is a strong sense of looking ahead for some of the teams vying for a berth in the DIAA State Softball Championship bracket. The Indian River High School softball team is one of those teams with its eyes on the postseason, but no one can accuse them of looking too far ahead, as they continue to take care of the business that is directly in front of them.
So far this month, the Indians have won all four of their games against the likes of Newark Charter (3-1), Early College High School (16-0), Laurel (9-3) and most recently Dover (9-1) on Tuesday, May 10.
“It has been a great experience to be a part of,” said IR head coach Sara Powell of her team’s recent play on the diamond. “We have won 9 out of our last 10 games. Specifically in May, we have won four in a row. Laurel was a really great game for our girls to see just how good and competitive they can be when they bring the energy and do the little things right.
“We’ve been struggling to execute the bunt. I believe we were 0-for-4 at one point in getting it down until the 7th inning in the Laurel game. Macy Blades laid the bunt down, which moved Jillian Collins, who reached base as our lead-off, then allowing Sam Derickson to hit that tying run in.”
Against Laurel on Thursday, May 5, the Indians were able to tie the score in the top of the 7th after trailing 3-2, and then plated six more in the 8th for the win over the Bulldogs, with much of the damage coming with two outs in the frame.
Katie McHale, Macy Blades, Sam Derickson and Lily Hoban all drove in runs for the Indians in that 8th inning. Derickson’s RBI-single in the top of the 7th scored Jillian Collins with the tying run. A sacrifice bunt by Blades just before moved Collins into scoring position for the Indians.
“We really harped on that moment,” she said of Blades getting the sacrifice bunt down in the 7th inning, “and how important doing the little things is really the big things. And that has been my message to the girls all season long, no matter who we are playing,” Powell continued. “I’m really just proud of all of them as a team. It has taken us all collectively to have success.”
In the circle, junior Kinsley Hall was strong yet again, firing a complete game on 146 pitches. The right-hander allowed just six hits in the contest, with only one of the three runs earned against her. She also picked up four strikeouts.
“Kinsley has been doing phenomenal on the mound and is looking to hit her 150th strikeout mark against Cape this Thursday — she doesn’t know it,” Powell added earlier this week. “Having a foundational and solid pitcher in high school ball is immensely important, and we have been proud of her growth and work ethic.
“To say the least, they are exceptional young ladies on and off the field, and we as coaches feel truly blessed to be around them and grow with them. No matter the final outcome, I can’t say enough how proud I am to be their coach.”
Against the Senators, a five-run fourth inning followed a three-run third inning that blew the game wide open. Hoban, Jaya Shaub, Hall and Logan Marvel all knocked in runs in the fourth, with McHale delivering a two-run double in the third. Coulbourn also recorded a RBI with a fielder’s choice groundout.
Hall again tossed a complete game, covering the seven innings with 101 pitches, while allowing five hits and the one run. She set down 13 Senators on strikeouts.
For the season, Hall has a 1.58 earned run average across 80 innings pitched. She has recorded 136 strikeouts against just 37 walks. She is second on the team in batting average, at .350, with eight runs scored and a team-high 17 RBIs.
Shaub is leading the team in hitting, with a .375 batting average that includes 7 RBIs and 9 runs scored. Derickson is batting .333 with a team-best 16 hits, which includes 3 doubles and a home run. She also has a team-high 16 runs scored and is second on the team with 11 RBIs. Hoban is third on the team in batting, at .341, with 3 doubles and a triple to her credit. She has 8 RBsI and 8 runs scored as well.
The Indians have two games remaining in their regular season, with a date against Henlopen Athletic Conference foe Cape Henlopen on Thursday, May 12, at 4:15 p.m., after Coastal Point press itme. They will close out their schedule with a non-conference tilt against Caravel Academy on Saturday, May 14, at 3:30 p.m.
Then they will wait to hear their fate on the postseason seeding for the DIAA State Championship playoff. As of press time, the Indians were sitting around the 15th seed in the points standings, and these final two games could really help to improve their chances for a move up the rankings. The top 24 teams earn a spot in the DIAA State Championship bracket.