Six different wrestlers won both of their individual matches in the Indian River High School wrestling team’s tri-meet on Monday, Jan. 31, which saw the Indians split with Newark Charter and host Red Lion.
“I feel we have been extremely fortunate to have been able to get the majority of our events in so far this season,” said IR head coach Jeff Windish. “Todd Fuhrmann, our athletic director, has done a great job working with us to ensure any postponements have been rescheduled. Being able to wrestle our two matches on Monday was a positive, because we would have had no way of making them up.”
IR cruised to a 57-21 win over NCS but fell 42-30 to Red Lion. The lightweights certainly did their part to help the Indians in both matches.
“I knew going in we would be okay with Newark Charter, just based off the number of kids they have and how we matched up with them,” Windish added. “Red Lion, on the other hand, was going to be a very close match. We had three starters out of the lineup due to injury and illness, so it was not the ideal time to have a match with a solid team. However, we felt it was important to get the match in, regardless of being shorthanded.
“I was really pleased with the way our lightweights came out and wrestled against Red Lion. They did their jobs and built us a good lead. We had to jostle the line-up to cover our holes and we just ran out of spots to secure wins. Red Lion is pretty solid in the upper weights, so we knew we would need to steal a win or two up top, and just came up a little short. We are never happy with a loss, but I’m proud of the way our middle weights responded when asked to bump up a weight. They went out and battled and did what they could to keep us in the match.”
Steven Mayfield swept his matches at 113 pounds with a pair of pins. Tyler McManus followed with two wins at 120, with a forfeit against NCS and a pin over J.R. Montgomery from Red Lion.
At 126, Kyree Knight also picked up a forfeit win in the match with NCS and added a pin over Red Lion’s Jayden Oommen.
IR’s Evan Forjan worked his way to an 8-3 decision in his 138-pound match against NCS, then dropped down to 132 for a pin over Red Lion’s Trent Montgomery.
Jayvion Chandler also had a double-win night for the Indians, while also splitting weight classes. He picked up a pin at 152 against NCS, then followed that up with a 4-2 decision over RCA’s Ulysses Van Atta at 160.
“Steven Mayfield had a good night, pinning both of his opponents,” continued Windish. “Jayvion Chandler won a hard-fought decision against Red Lion while wrestling up at 160 pounds. James Esque, Tyler McManus and Kyree Knight did a great job getting pins when we needed them.”
For the first time this season, T.J. Burke went the distance in a match as he stayed undefeated with a 5-1 decision over RCA’s Abub Saccoh. He added another pin to his ledger against NCS. Burke is now 23-0 on the season, with 22 of those wins coming by pinfall.
Against Newark Charter, James Esque (132) and Austin Grise (220) each won by forfeit, while Angel Mora Salas (145) won his match via pin.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, (after Coastal Point press time) the Indians were headed north again for a dual with Concord before wrapping up the regular season with a visit to Cedar Crest High School of Pennsylvania for the Cedar Crest Duals Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The postseason gets under way on Friday, Feb. 18, when Sussex Central will host the Henlopen Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships. The two-day affair wraps on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The DIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships will once again be hosted by Cape Henlopen and will take place over two days, starting on Friday, Feb. 25.
Boys’ basketball
The Indian River High School boys’ basketball team dropped its fifth straight contest on Tuesday, Feb. 1, when they fell to host Laurel, 66-46. The setback puts the IR overall record at 6-8 on the season, with just six games remaining.
Brendan Bradford led the IR effort with a team-high 18 points, followed by Rashad Hopkins’ 8, Jamie Burns’ 7 and LaRon Horsey’s 6.
A Wednesday, Feb. 2, tilt on the road at Lake Forest (after Coastal Point press time) was next for the Indians before a pair of trips up to Wilmington for games against Freire Charter on Friday, Feb. 4, and Archmere Academy on Saturday, Feb. 5. The game against Archmere is a part of the “Unlock the Light” event, and it will be played at the Chase Fieldhouse.