The start of a new season brings promise, excitement and nervousness for what might be in store. All three are normal for many teams, especially those that are young and going into what some would say is a rebuilding year.
For both the Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams, there is a lot of promise and excitement for this season, and certainly to start out the season there is plenty of nervousness with so many new faces diving into the pool for both teams.
The Indians swept their season-opening meet with Polytech at the Lake Forest Aquatics Center on Thursday, Dec. 9. The boys took down the Panthers, 91-79, while the girls’ pick up the win by a score of 87-73.
For the boys, the Indians won seven of the 11 events in the meet, with junior Shane Hall picking up a pair of individual wins in the 100 butterfly (1:09.63) and 100 breaststroke (1:22.50). Freshman Drew Barthelmess won the 500 freestyle event in his varsity debut with a time of 5:43.86. Junior Max Forrey also won an individual event as he swam a 28.19 to win the 50 freestyle. Senior Finnegan Bellistri was also victorious in the 200 freestyle with his time of 2:43.74.
“Shane Hall was the stand-out” against Poly, said IR boys’ coach Colin Crandell, “making state cuts in every event he swam, and posting strong times this early in the season. It’s always great to have someone set the tone for the team and show them how to race.”
The Indians also added wins in two relay events, with a 2:09.65 in the 200 medley relay, as well as a 1:54.35 in the 200 free relay.
“Our team this year is very young and new to the sport, so right now we’ve focused on drill work and aerobic training,” Crandell added of the boys’ team. “I was very pleased with the boys’ performances and improvement in the past week. We have a lot of room to grow, talent to hone, and just plain great kids to coach. So I’m excited for the next phase of training,” which he noted is speed work.
In a meet against Cape Henlopen on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Sussex Academy Aquatics Center, the Indians fell to the bigger, deeper-rostered Vikings by a score of 113-57. Sophomore Bodhi Sharpe won the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.75. The quartet of Tanner Hampton, Cade Donnelly, Marcos Gonzalez and Jacob Massey posted a time of 3:54.64 to win the 400 free relay.
For the IR girls against Poly, several girls swam to state-meet qualifying times in just the first meet of the year — an extraordinary accomplishment considering all of the factors involved with their training and lack of a home pool.
Junior Bella Scharp qualified for states with a time of 31.79, thanks to her leadoff leg in the 200 freestyle relay. Classmate Kendra Aukland nearly made the cut as well, with her winning 50 freestyle time of 31.85. Kendra Aukland — one of three Aukland girls on the IR team — also won the 100 free, with a time of 1:12.16.
“Kendra is the most humble competitor this season,” said IR girls’ head coach Dana Schaefer. “She’ll never make a big deal of that win or her 100 freestyle win. It will be exciting to see what else she will do this year.”
Bella Scharp picked up another individual win in the 200 freestyle, with a time of 2:35.37. She battled teammate Brynn Crandell for the win, with both swimmers finishing about a second apart.
“We practice in a 25-yard pool,” Schaefer added. “To race in a slightly longer 25-meter pool” (at Lake Forest Aquatics Center) “to start the year meant that we could tell the girls that they could just swim their races without judgment or pressure. They raced for the fun of it, and they sure had fun.”
According to Schaefer, freshman Michaela McDowell swam a powerful 200 individual medley for the win against the Panthers, with a time of 3:01.62. McDowell joined forces with Scharp, Lily Sharpe and Brynn Crandell to win the 400 free relay event as well with a time of 4:55.76.
Brynn Crandell was victorious in the 500 freestyle event, touching the wall at 5:30.80. Elly Moore was a winner in the 100 butterfly, getting to the finish at 1:28.97.
Schaefer noted that there are some other swimmers who are making great strides early in workouts and through the first couple of meets as well.
“The other swimmer to watch against Crandell is Michaela McDowell,” Schaefer said. “Swimming the 400-meter freestyle race last week” (against Poly) “was a warmup to the upcoming 500-yard freestyle races. They are so evenly paced in practice that we have big hopes that these girls will push each other to attain faster goal times together.
“Elly Moore won the 100m butterfly in an exciting start to her butterfly season. She wants to keep improving as she specializes in it. One of our breaststrokers. Lilah Hanley, finished second” against Poly “with a time of 1:38.61, and will be working on small technique changes to take her stroke to the next level.”
Schaefer also noted that Jordan Gonzalez and Heather Smyth will be swimmers to keep an eye on as the season goes on.
“They race with and against each other in freestyle and backstroke, but they’ll have Julia Moran right with them, too.”
Against Poly, Moran placed third in backstroke with a 1:30.35, behind Smyth’s second-place finish of 1:27.58.
Against Cape, the Indians fell, 101-69. There were several strong races swam by IR, but the only winning performance was turned in by the 400 freestyle relay team of Scharp, McDowell, Moore and Crandell, with a time of 4:34.31.
The Indians were scheduled to take on their district rivals from Sussex Central on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Sussex Academy Aquatics Center beginning at 6 p.m. They will also travel to the Milford Boys & Girls Club to battle the Bucs in another Henlopen Conference matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 21, to close out their schedule before the holiday break.