They’ve been on quite a tear since their early stumble out of the gates, and the bats are certainly coming alive for the Indian River High School softball team.
On Tuesday, April 13, the Indians hammered out 12 hits in support of early efforts by Kinsley Hall and Megan Daisey, on their way to an 11-1 beatdown of the Bucs from Milford.
Sam Derrickson was on fire at the dish, going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored. Amidst her three hits, Derrickson smacked a home run and a double. The home run was a two-run blast that came in the bottom of the fifth inning and scored Savannah O’Shields.
Lily Hoban and Brandi Mitchell also contributed multiple-hit efforts in the win. Both laced a pair of singles, while Mitchell added two RBIs to her line.
Hall, O’Shields, Katie McHale, Logan Marvel and Daisey also hit safely in the game, with Hall also scoring two runs.
In the circle, Hall went 5.2 innings, allowing five hits and the one run, while striking out seven, with two walks, to earn the win. Daisey came on to close things out, covering the final 1.1 innings with two strikeouts and giving up just one hit.
The biggest reason for the recent success for the Indians has certainly been their offense, but for head coach Sara Powell, it is the defense that is starting to play better.
“I asked the girls after the game if they have ever heard the saying, ‘Offense sells tickets, defense wins games.’ I told them it is proof that when we play our best defense, we win the ball game,” Powell said. “I know these girls can hit the ball. I watch them every day at practice. I think if we continue to fine-tune and take care of the little things, the big things will keep coming.”
The Indians got out of the gates fast against Milford, scoring three runs in the first inning.
Hall walked to lead things off and stole second, then would later score on a wild pitch. With two outs, Derrickson doubled to left, and McHale followed with a single. Marvel stepped to the plate with runners on the corners and proceeded to drive a double into center field that scored Derrickson. Hoban then followed with a walk to load the bases. Mitchell then hit a single to center to score McHale, but the rally ended when Marvel was tagged out at the plate.
IR scored two more in the 5th and put the game away with a five-spot in the 6th.
“It is important to take care of one game at a time,” added Powell. “We really even focus on one inning at a time. Winning each inning is our goal in the game.”
The Indians were set to travel to Seaford for a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division matchup with the Blue Jays (4-3) on Thursday, April 15. They’ll return home on Saturday, April 17, with a HAC divisional crossover game with Dover (2-6) at 1 p.m. Results from the games will be posted to the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
Baseball
Indians drop a pair
Spring break was not kind to the Indians’ baseball team, as they dropped a pair of games to unbeaten St. Mark’s and Henlopen Athletic Conference foe Dover.
Against the Spartans, the Indians struggled to get anything going offensively, managing just one hit in the contest. Sophomore Ben Cordrey had that lone hit for IR, leading off the bottom of the first with a single.
They would only get on base three other times, thanks to walks, in the remainder of the game, as the Spartans’ Christian Colmery was locked in the rest of the way for the 11-0 win.
Finding themselves down 4-0 after one inning against Dover, the Indians battled back to take a 6-5 lead after five innings. However, a four-run 6th inning for the Senators proved to be too much for the Indians to overcome in the 9-8 loss.
Neither team was sharp defensively, but the Indians were unable to take full advantage of six Dover errors, while the Senators capitalized on three IR miscues, including a pair in that fateful bottom of the 6th.
IR managed just six hits in the contest, with Cordrey, River Vickers, Roman Keith, Colton Benton, Colin Hudson and Colby Willey each collecting one apiece, with Willey marking a double. Vickers and Kyle Coffey both scored two runs for the Indians.
The Indians were set to take on the Blue Jays of Seaford (0-4) on Thursday, April 15, before returning home to host Lake Forest on Tuesday, April 20. Results from the games will be posted to the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.