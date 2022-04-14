Junior Kinsley Hall took the hard-luck 2-1 loss in the Indian River High School softball game against Delmarva Christian on Tuesday, April 12, in a non-conference showdown with the Royals. Hall went the distance, surrendering just two hits while striking out 14 batters. She has 38 strikeouts over her last three games.
“Collectively, as a team, we’ve had high energy for the last three games from start to finish,” said IR head coach Sara Powell. “The girls have done a great job at shaking off mistakes and getting ready for the next play or at-bat.
“Kinsley Hall has been phenomenal on the mound in her last three appearances. She pitched a total of 17.2 innings with 34 strikeouts and only 2 walks. She has been working hard at practice on her control and movement.
But the Indians couldn’t provide enough offensive support for their pitcher, as they managed just the one run on seven hits in the game. Hall went 2-for-3 at the plate, which included a triple.
“Our bats are still a little more quiet than we’d like, but I believe it will start to come collectively, so we can produce more timely runs,” continued Powell. “As always, we have areas to improve on as a whole, and we will continue to keep putting in the work at practice. Overall, I am very proud of them and where we are headed as a unit.”
Last Friday, April 8, the Indians rolled to a 9-2 win over Sussex Academy in a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division contest. Olivia Hitchen and Hall combined on the four-hit pitching performance from the circle allowing just the two runs. Hall had 10 strikeouts in this one.
Macy Blades has been hitting the ball well early on here in the season and turned in a solid 3-for-4 showing at the plate against the Seahawks that included a home run and two RBIs. Jaya Shaub was 2-for-4 with a RBI as well. Their five hits were a part of IR’s 15-hit offensive performance taking advantage of four Sussex Academy errors along the way.
The Indians were set to travel to Smyrna (4-2) on Thursday, April 14, (after Coastal Point press time) for a meeting with the Eagles before taking off for a week for the holiday break. They will be back in action next Thursday, April 21, as they take on Lake Forest (5-2). IR will also play North Caroline (Md.) on Friday, April 22, in a non-conference inter-state meeting.
Baseball
Indians dominant in sweep of Dickinson
The Indians put up a 14-spot in the first inning of the opening game in their doubleheader sweep of John Dickinson School on Saturday, April 9. IR took the second game 14-1 after cruising to the 22-0 win in the opener.
After the first inning, IR plated four runs in each of the 2nd and 4th innings to force the “mercy rule” after the top of the 5th inning.
Senior Josh Townsend threw a complete-game shutout for the Indians, allowing just one hit while striking out three.
The Indians banged out 18 hits in the game with Ben Cordrey, Roman Keith, Finn Hanley, Vincent Kreiser, Frank Bunting and Chase Ruley all turning in multiple-hit efforts. Cordrey and Keith were tops on the team, with three hits that included doubles. Kreiser also had a two-bagger for IR.
In the second game, the Indians again started out fast, with a nine-run 1st inning that was followed by two in the 3rd and three more in the 4th before the “mercy rule” again. They collected eight hits in the second contest overall.
Jack Williamson and Jamison Bender combined for a one-hitter for IR on the bump.
Keith, Williamson, Ruley, Trey Hill and Jace Jarmon each had an RBI in the first inning, with Jarmon having the biggest showing in Game 2, going 3-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored and 3 stolen bases.
The Indians — now 4-2 on the season — were set to host Sussex Tech (4-2) on Wednesday, April 13, (after Coastal Point press time). The Ravens went into the game on a two-game losing streak. IR will then be off until Thursday, April 21, when they travel to Lake Forest to take on the Spartans (3-3).