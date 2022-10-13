It was a hard-fought contest, but one in which the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team prevailed for the seventh time in eight contests this season, with a 1-0 win over visiting Sussex Central on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The win keeps the Indians unbeaten, at 7-0-1 on the season.
The Indians scored in the second half, when Connor Bird found Cole Viers in the 53rd minute for the lone goal of the game. Goalkeeper Kai Kelley made nine saves for the shutout win.
IR was limited to just six shots in the contest, while the Golden Knights registered nine. Both teams earned three corner-kick chances.
On Friday, Oct. 7, the Indians had cruised to a 7-0 win over Delmarva Christian in a non-conference road tilt. Senior Jordan Illian scored twice, to lead the way with one in each half. Leonardo Chester scored once and assisted on Illian’s second-half tally. Samuel Kerneklian also scored once and assisted on another.
Yahir Dennis, Brian Cordoba and Jeremiah Dennis scored the other goals for the Indians. Shane Carroll, Conor Viers and Dominic Delaney were credited with assists. IR held a decided advantage in shots, at 15-3, and also picked up eight corner-kick chances, to none for the Royals. Kelley made the save on all three DCHS shots, for the shutout win again.
The Indians have now outscored their opponents 27-0 in their eight contests this season. They have won seven straight, after a season-opening scoreless tie with Newark Charter School.
Cross-country
Sims, Crandell finish second at Tidewater Classic
The Indian River High School cross-country teams competed in the 50th annual Tidewater Classic Invitational last Wednesday, Oct. 5, with many of the schools from the Henlopen Athletic Conference joining 39 other schools from across the Delmarva region.
IR runners Chase Sims and Brynn Crandell each finished their respective races in second place.
Sims and Cape Henlopen’s Ryan Baker had yet another battle on yet another course, and the two proved to both be among the best in the area. Baker’s time of 15:53 bested Sims’ time of 16:22. The two are certainly on a collision course a few more times this season. Cape junior Joey DeGregory was third (16:48), while Caesar Rodney’s Patrick Craig was fourth (16:50) and Seth Barron fifth (16:51).
The Riders won the boys’ team championship with 53 points, with Cape coming in second with 67 points.
Crandell’s second-place finish was 19 seconds behind the winner, Caroline Gregory from Frederick High School in Maryland. Gregory turned in a time of 18:20, with Crandell crossing the line at 18:39.
Gregory and her Frederick teammates took the team title, with five runners placing in the top 22, giving them 56 points. CR was second, with 126 points, while Sussex Academy was third with 127.
The Indians had one final dual meet scheduled at Lake Forest on Wednesday, Oct. 12, (after Coastal Point press time), before they will run in the Joe O’Neill Invitational hosted by Brandywine High School at Bellevue State Park.