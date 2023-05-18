They stood toe-to-toe with the defending DIAA state baseball champions for nine innings.
Head coach Steve Longo’s Indians may have dropped a 4-2 nine inning verdict to visiting Cape Henlopen on Thursday, May 11, but in so doing, they showed tremendous heart and served notice that they could very well go deep into the 2023 state tourney that begins on Thursday, May 26.
The Henlopen Conference North Division champion Vikings (13-4) broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the 10th inning with a pair of runs on a fielder’s choice grounder and an error to outlast Southern Division champ Indian River.
The 4-2 Vikings’ triumph that snapped IR’s winning streak at six games will have a bearing on playoff seeding.
“I’m very proud of each and every one of our boys for the heart and effort they showed on the field,” said Longo. “They played hard from the first pitch to the last. It was a championship effort from them on the field,
“Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way, but that’s baseball,” added Longo. “We certainly learned from this and will improve. And we will continue to get better and compete every time we step in between those lines, no matter who the opponent is.”
The Green & Gold entered the top of the seventh with a 1-0 lead on Chance Hocker’s third-inning RBI-double.
Freshman righthander Dylan Grise, making his second straight quality start after pitching IR past Laurel to capture the division crown a week before, had surrendered just one hit and a walk and hit two batters.
Cape Henlopen finally got to him when Owen Daminger chased home the tying and go-ahead runs with a clutch two-out double.
The never-say-die Indians tied the score in the bottom of the seventh on a Vikings’ error.
Grise allowed four hits and struck out four in six-and-two-thirds innings. Senior Ben Cordrey pitched the final three-and-a-third innings, striking out seven and allowing two walks and one hit.
Cape Henlopen 11, Indian River 1
The defending DIAA state baseball champs exploded for 11 runs in the final four innings to claim the Henlopen Conference championship on Friday, May 12.
Sophomore Chase Ruley had given the Indians a 1-0 first inning lead with an RBI-single in the top of the first.
The advantage lasted until the home third, when the Vikings (13-5) put up a five-spot. Sophomore Jase Mitchell singled home two runs that gave the Vikings the lead for good. Junior Brenn Scott followed that with a three-run homer over the centerfield wall.
Cape added three more runs in the fourth and sixth innings to record the victory. Sophomore Jaxon Clampitt hurled a six-inning complete game, scattering five hits and issuing four walks.
Aiden Brewer, Jamie Bender and Trey Hill pitched for IR.
William Penn 9, Indian River 3
The Indians were unable to protect a one-run middle-inning lead, and dropped their third straight in a non-conference verdict on Saturday, May 13.
Trailing 2-0 entering the fourth frame, the Indians took a one-run lead on Salisbury University commit Roman Keith’s third homer of the season, a three-run shot that majestically sailed over the centerfield wall.
The Colonials from the Blue Hen Conference mumped back in front, 4-3 with a pair of runs in their half of the fourth. The home team, which had taken a 2-0 lead in the first frame, added five runs in the fifth. Senior Michael Lane and sophomore John Grybowski combined on a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
Sophomores Jace Jarmon and Chase Ruley and Keith each pitched for Indian River.
Indian River 13, Newark 0
Senior righthander Jamison Bender improved his record to 3-0 by combining with freshman Alex Behornar on a five inning one hit shutout over visiting Newark on Tuesday, May 16.
Bender hurled the first four innings, allowing a hit and a walk while fanning four, and improving his record to 3-0. Behorner struck out two hitters during his one inning on the mound.
The Indians (13-5) snapped a three-game losing streak after senior Roman Keith drove in three runs while sophomores Jace Jarmon, Trey Hill and Chase Ruley and freshman Dylan Grise each drove in two runs as part of an 11-hit attack.