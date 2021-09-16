Head coach Phil Townsend was extremely upbeat following his Indians football team’s 48-15 setback in their 2021 season-opener against Stephen Decatur High School of Maryland. He had good reason to be optimistic, despite the loss to an opponent boasting tremendous talent and depth, before an enthused crowd at Indian River High School Stadium.
The home team showed tremendous grit by battling effectively in the trenches — particularly in the first half, when they battled back to trail 20-15 at halftime. They also provided a glimpse of the talent that is being developed as part of the program’s overall growth.
“I felt like we were stronger and more physical up front (in the first half),” said Townsend. “We had plenty of grit. It’s the first game, the kids are trying to get the jitters out of the way, and you really don’t know what to expect. I’m very proud of this team. Post-game, I told the kids, ‘The score is what it is, but now I know what kind of a team we have.’ I’m very pleased, and it’s still early in the season. Every week will be a growth week.”
Senior placekicker Tristen Hood showed impressive fortitude by calmly ignoring a Seahawks’ timeout before the final play of the first half that appeared intended to alter his concentration and accuracy. A talented soccer player who was a member of the Indians’ 2020-2021 DIAA Division II championship squad, Hood calmly nailed a 26-yard field goal that gave Indian River a puncher’s chance entering intermission.
“You can’t ice the kicker if he’s already iced,” said an enthusiastic Hood after the game. “I know how to deal with pressure. The team needed me, and I was able to contribute. This was the best feeling I’ve ever felt. Everyone had my back.”
Townsend was quick to praise his kicker.
“He’s filling some huge shoes,” he noted of River Vickers, the recently graduated all-state kicker, “and this season is his first time putting on a helmet and shoulder pads,” noted the coach. “He came out and really worked hard this summer. Not only did he kick, but he also participated in our seven-on-seven [skill position] off-season competition. He’s a great asset to the program, and he proved he was up for the challenge.”
Cordrey displays strong leadership
Hood’s accuracy salvaged the Indians’ third long scoring drive of the half, after quarterback Ben Cordrey’s 3-yard touchdown run was nullified by a holding penalty. Operating exclusively on the ground, Cordrey displayed strong leadership and command presence during his first varsity start under center.
“Entering this game, Ben didn’t have a lot of experience being in control of the huddle,” Townsend said of his quarterback, who attempted just two passes. “Once we knew who the starting quarterback would be, Ben made everyone tune into him. Overall, he did great job.”
Cordrey showed his mettle early on, rallying the offense after a fumble on the Indians’ second play from scrimmage led to a 1-yard Luke Mergott TD run and R.J. Brittingham’s conversion scamper, for an 8-0 Seahawks lead.
Cordrey engineered a long scoring drive with deft handoffs to his full-house backfield of senior T.J. Burke and the Hall brothers (junior Hayden and senior Dalton). Effective offensive-line blocking, led by center John Williamson, resulted in a march that culminated in Hayden Hall’s 1-yard scoring burst that cut the Seahawks’ lead to 8-6.
Play of the night
Hall also delivered the Indians’ play of the night, after the visitors had extended their lead to 20-6 on TD passes from quarterback Ashten Snelsire to Mergott (8 yards) and Brycen Coleman (43 yards).
The talented junior brought the crowd to its feet by stubbornly churning his legs to break three tackles on an electrifying 24-yard TD run that cut Stephen Decatur’s lead to 20-12. Hall finished with a team-leading 69 yards on 11 carries.
“One thing we focus on in practice, in all facets of the game that include blocking, running and tackling, is to keep your feet moving,” said Townsend. “Whoever keeps their feet moving is doing everything they can to make the play. That’s something we really stress. Hayden kept his feet moving, and when you do that, you never know what will happen. [The defense] simply wasn’t able to wrap him up, and he gave us a great lift with that play.”
Stephen Decatur, which routed James Bennett, 65-0 in their Bayside South Conference opener on Sept. 3, put the Sept. 10 game away with four second-half touchdowns.
Brittingham raced 46 yards, and Caden Shockley’s 24-yard run made it 34-15 after three periods. In the fourth quarter, Zimere Handy reached the end zone on a 30-yard run, and Mergott snared a 5-yard TD toss from QB Snelsire to finish the scoring. For the game, the Seahawks outgained Indian River 363-199.
“We just ran out of gas,” he admitted. “They were bigger than us, and they could rotate guys in on defense. We’re also banged up with several guys [injured], and a number of our guys came off the field cramped up,” due to the heat, he noted. “When we can coach up our [freshmen and sophomores], we can give some of those guys playing both ways a bit of a rest, and that’ll help.”
Stat’s incredible
Dalton Hall finished the game with 17 carries for 66 yards, while Burke carried six times for 41 yards before returning to the line after intermission. Cordrey added 16 yards on three rushes. Defensively, Hayden Hall contributed an interception and four tackles, while junior Ja’chi Duncan and seniors Gavin Danieri and Burke also made four stops apiece. The Indians turned the ball over four times, three of them fumbles. The Seahawks committed one turnover.