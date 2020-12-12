And then there were two… Well — four, actually, but only two in the context of this story.
The DIAA Division II Boys' Soccer State Championship game is later today — Saturday, Dec. 12, at 4:30 p.m. — and will be played on the neutral-site turf of Dover High School. The top-seeded Indians of Indian River High School will take on the Patriots of Newark Charter School.
Newark Charter comes into the state championship game fresh off a 2-1 double overtime decision over No. 11 MOT Charter. The No. 2-seeded Patriots got a bye in the first round, then received a forfeit from Archmere in the quarterfinals. NCS has outscored its opponents 31-7 in their 13 contested matches this season. Their head coach is Michael Scruggs, and he is assisted by Christine Scruggs and Abby Lang.
The Patriots — first-time champions of the Diamond State Conference this year — are playing in their first state championship game ever. Scruggs is in his fifth season with the program, and according to NCS Athletic Director Greg Shivery, "He’s done a great job in organizing and developing our program.”
Senior Justin Farquhar is the leading goal scorer for the Patriots, with seven goals. He also has one assist on the season. Their most complete player could quite possibly be senior Devan Patel, who has six goals and six assists this year.
Junior Adam Narvaez has four goals and an assist, while freshman Jackson Laznik (3 goals, 5 assists) and junior Connor Jensen (3 goals, 2 assists) are also among the team’s leaders in points. Sophomore Lucas Parks has recorded two goals and five assists as well. Seniors Landon Sengphachanh (2 goals) and Troy Lenno (1 goal) along with juniors Reed Marks (2 goals) and Benjamin Gugerty (1 goal) have also chipped in on the Patriots’ offensive efforts this season.
Junior goalkeeper Caelin Campbell has been credited with 53 saves in the 13 contested matches this season.
The top-seeded Indians defeated No. 4 Sussex Academy, 1-0, to reach their first state championship game since 2017 — a game they had lost to Caravel Academy, 2-0. The program has previously won the state title twice — most recently in 2015, when they defeated Caravel, 1-0. Their first state championship was in 2013, a 3-0 decision over St. Elizabeth’s.
IR has out-scored its opponents 50-9 in their 15 matches this season. Head coach Steve Kilby, who guided the program to its first two state titles, is assisted by Brandt Mais, Nate Kortvelesey and John Cuellar.
Sophomore Jordan Illian has already established himself as one of the top players in the state, just two years into his scholastic career. This year, he has been an absolute rockstar, with 17 goals and 13 assists, which are both team highs.
Senior Willem Lambertson has always provided a steady balance on the offensive end for the Indians, with his eight goals and five assists. Erick Aguilera Baruch, who scored both goals in the Indians 2-0 quarterfinal win over St. Mark’s, is third on the team in goals scored, with six goals to go with his three assists.
Junior Blake Morgan (6 assists), and seniors Omar Baker (3 assists) and Arturo Cruz Bonilla (2 assists) have each added three goals to the mix. Senior Eddie Mochiam has contributed a pair of goals and three assists as well. Juniors Kevin Castillo Delacruz (1 assist) and Dane Shuart, along with seniors Kyle Topper and Mario Aguillon, each have scored one goal this season.
Seniors Michael Peterson and Joshua Bird have two assists apiece, but have been even more important as members of the Indians’ last line of defense in front of goalkeeper Bastian Perry. Perry, also a senior, has been credited with 62 saves, while allowing just eight goals on the season, to go along with 10 shutouts in the Indians’ 13 wins.
Due to scheduling restrictions put in place by the DIAA this season, both teams were limited to playing games within their own conference. However, they do have a common opponent — St. Mark’s. The Indians defeated the Spartans, 2-0, in the quarterfinal round of the DIAA Division II state playoffs. The Patriots hosted St. Mark’s back on Nov. 23, and suffered one of their two losses in a 1-0 decision. It was the first of two straight losses at the end of the season for NCS, with their other defeat coming against St. Georges School, also 1-0.
The Indians’ only losses this season came at the hands of Milford — a 3-1 setback in the regular season, then an identical 3-1 decision in the Henlopen Athletic Conference Championship game. IR was the winner of the HAC South Division yet again this year, which was their third straight division crown, and fifth title in six years.
All the action will be streamed live on the Coastal Point sports Facebook page — as long as we are permitted to do so. If not, we will bring you bits and pieces of action throughout the contest, with video updates followed by postgame reactions.
The Indians' quest for the third gold star is just hours away, and the excitement is certainly building for these two teams to collide. It should be a good one!