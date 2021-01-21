With limited pool time, and a roster that is limited in size due to COVID-19 precautions, the Indian River High School girls’ swim team could not have had a more impressive season-opening performance than a 131-22 rout of host Seaford on Friday, Jan. 15.
The Indians won all 11 events that were held in the meet, and in several cases, they took the top three spots in those events as well.
Freshman Elyse Moore was a four-time winner against the Blue Jays, taking first place in the 200 individual medley (2:55.68) and 100 butterfly (1:26.69), while also swimming a winning leg in the 200 free relay (2:00.82) with Brynn Crandell, Lauren Carter and Heather Smyth, and in the 400 free relay (4:33.70) with Bella Scharp, Jordan Gonzalez and Julia Moran.
“That preseason training, if you will,” IR head coach Dana Schaefer said, noting the benefits from running cross-country, “Heather Smyth has come into the season with some tremendous strength and stamina. For having not done any swimming for the longest time, she is going to be one of our serious contenders for the 100 backstroke, as well as her tenacity in the freestyle sprint events. I was really impressed by her first meet.”
Senior Emma Barthelmess and sophomores Bella Scharp and Jordan Gonzalez were each three-time winners in the meet, with Barthelmess taking first in the 50 free (27.35) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.56) individually, while also swimming a winning leg in the 200 medley relay (2:12.01) with Gonzalez, Smyth and Lexi Hall.
Scharp was victorious in that same 400 free relay, and added wins in the 500 free (6:16.28) and 200 free (2:20.23). Senior Lexi Hall also added an individual first-place finish in the 100 free with her time of 1:06.35.
“A tremendous swim came from Bella Scharp and Lexi Hall,” Schaefer added. “Lexi’s time for the 50 free was .2 seconds short of qualifying for the state meet.”
The early performances from the Indians had Schaefer feeling especially excited for what is to come.
“I don’t have enough descriptive words to express how excited I am for these girls,” Schaefer said. “They are always pulling for each other, always supporting each other, pushing each other. We like to say we are a family, and these girls continue to prove that every day. I am sure that they will continue to improve each day, and that there will be big things ahead for them.”
Other notable performances for IR included:
- 200 Medley Relay — 2nd, Madeline Harris, Lilah Hanley, Moore, Carter (2:29.41)
- 200 Freestyle — 2nd, Crandell (2:25.13)
- 200 Individual Medley — 2nd, Hanley (2:56.64); 3rd Moran (3:03.31)
- 50 Freestyle — 2nd, Hall (28.65); 3rd, Smyth (29.87)
- 100 Butterfly — 2nd, Moran (1:32.23); 3rd, Harris (1:31.31)
- 100 Freestyle — 2nd, Gonzales (1:06.65); 3rd, Carter (1:10.96)
- 500 Freestyle — 2nd, Crandell (6:28.06)
- 200 Free Relay — 2nd, Scharp, Moran, Harris, Barthelmess (2:02.59)
- 100 Backstroke — 2nd, Smyth (1:19.62)
- 100 Breaststroke — 2nd, Hanley (1:29.95); 3rd, Harris (1:43.95)
- 400 Free Relay — 2nd, Crandell, Hall, Hanley, Carter (4:37.88)