An athlete garnering recognition from other teams’ coaches is certainly a sign of respect, and goes a long way to showing just how important they were to their team during the season.
Such has been the case for a number of Indian River High School student-athletes during the 2022 fall sports season, with All-District honors recently announced.
Football
• Chance Hocker — 1st Team Offense (TE) / 1st Team Defense (DL)
• Austin Grise — 2nd Team Offense (C)
• Dylan Everett — 2nd Team Offense (G) / 3rd Team Defense (DL)
• Bryce Johnson — 2nd Team Offense (TE)
• Hayden Hall — 2nd Team Offense (RB) / 1st Team Defense (DB)
• Harold Toomey — 2nd Team Offense (T)
• Ashton Stephens — 3rd Team Offense (FB) / 1st Team Defense (DE)
• Rashad Hopkins — 3rd Team Offense (WR)
• Darnell Stokes — 3rd Team Offense (WR)
• Luke Hitchens — 3rd Team Offense (G)
• Collin King — 1st Team Defense (LB)
• Nick Butts — 2nd Team Defense (LB)
• Donovan Roos — 3rd Team Defense (DB)
• Jayvion Chandler — 3rd Team Defense (DB)
• Axel Olguin Hernandez — 2nd Team Kicker / 2nd Team Punter
“These players worked really hard in the off-season and improved throughout the season,” said IR head football coach Phillip Townsend. “It was because of their hard work and their other teammates that allowed us to have the success that we did this year. I am proud of each one of these guys. We will miss the seniors, but looking forward to having the rest of the All-District guys back next season.”
Cross-country
• Chase Sims — 1st Team Boys
• Cole Donnelly — 2nd Team Boys
• Brynn Crandell — 1st Team Girls
Boys’ soccer
• Jordan Illian — 1st Team
• Evan Peterson — 1st Team
• Kai Kellley — 1st Team
• Caleb Galbreath — 1st Team
• Connor Bird — 2nd Team
• Sam Kerneklin — 2nd Team
• Leo Chester — 2nd Team
• Shane Carroll — Honorable Mention
Field hockey
• Kinsley Hall — 1st Team
• Jillian Collins — 1st Team
• Kylie Harris — 2nd Team
• Isabella Sharp — 2nd Team
• Macy Blades — Honorable Mention
Volleyball
• Scarlett Dunn — 1st Team
• Camryn Ehlers — 1st Team
• Mya MacDonald — 1st Team
• Madison Geppi — 2nd Team
• Lily Hoban — 2nd Team
• Jade Wilkinson — 2nd Team
• Taylor Conaway — Honorable Mention
With not all of the fall sports seasons yet completed, All-State honors have not yet been announced.