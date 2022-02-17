The postseason grind commences this weekend for the Indian River High School wrestling program as the Henlopen Athletic Conference (HAC) Championships begin at Sussex Central High School. The two-day event gets under way on Friday, Feb. 18, with the preliminary-round matches, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 19, for all the medal rounds.
For the Indians, 13 grapplers have worked their way to the starting lineup for the HAC Championships and have their sights set on grabbing some hardware, staking their claims as one of the top wrestlers in their respective brackets.
“With the dual-meet portion of the season wrapped up, we are looking forward to jumping into the individual portion of the postseason,” IR head coach Jeff Windish said. “Eleven of the 13 wrestlers we are entering are freshmen and sophomores. They have all gained valuable mat time during the course of the season.”
Lone senior T.J. Burke is as perfect as a wrestler can be to this point in a season, with an unblemished 28-0 mark in the 285-pound bracket. His biggest competition for the gold medal in the bracket is likely Cape Henlopen’s Lucas Ruppert, who bested Burke in overtime in the state semifinals last season.
Junior Jack Jestice has worked hard all season at 160 pounds and has faced some tough opponents throughout that should help him be battle-tested for the postseason.
As Windish mentioned, the rest of the lineup is loaded with youth and postseason inexperience.
Sophomore James Esque has had a strong season, working his way to a 23-10 overall mark in his 33 matches. He will battle in the 132-pound bracket and should have a solid shot at cracking the top three.
His classmates Samuel Lopez-Mediola (106 pounds), Steven Layfield (113), Tyler McManus (120), Angel Mora-Salas (145), Caleb McCabe (170) and Austin Grise (220) are all getting their first real taste of postseason experience. Collectively, they — along with a number of freshmen — will provide a solid building block for the next couple years for the Green & Gold.
Freshmen Kyree Knight (126), Evan Forjan (138), Jayvion Chandler (152) and Clayton Cifuentes (182) have all had stellar freshmen seasons and will look to build off of their first season of experience. Any of the sophomores or freshmen certainly have the capability of making the podium for medals, and most of the guys have hit or are close to hitting the 20-win marks for their respective seasons.
“We have spent this week cleaning up and fine-tuning technique, and keeping our conditioning at high level,” concluded Windish.
All the action gets under way at Sussex Central beginning around 3 p.m. on Friday and will pick back up Saturday morning at 8 a.m. For complete coverage of the tournament, stay locked into the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.