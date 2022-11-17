The “Green & Gold Boys’ Soccer Express” roared through Dagsboro early last Saturday evening.
In one of the most brilliant 20 minutes of high school playoff soccer ever displayed in coastal Delaware, the No. 2 seeded Indians completely dominated a talented No. 7 seed Woodbridge High playoff soccer team during that span.
IR’s student athletes repeatedly challenged and pilfered the ball from the Blue Raiders as part of a flawless defense. They also managed to score on every shot they launched.
Midway through the first half of the DIAA Division II quarterfinal showdown between the two Henlopen Conference Southern Division rivals, Indian River held a commanding 4-0 lead en route to their one-sided 5-1 triumph.
The 12-1-2 Indians advanced to the state semifinals to compete against No. 3 seed Saint Marks (13-3-0) on Wednesday, Nov. 16, (after Coastal Point press time). The Spartans defeated No. 6 seed Delaware Military Academy 1-0 on Saturday afternoon to reach the DIAA Division II “final four.” The opening kick of Saturday’s semifinal was set for 7:30 p.m. at Caesar Rodney in Camden.
In the other semifinal match, No. 1 seed Caravel played No. 5 seed Tower Hill at Caesar Rodney beginning at 5 p.m. Caravel defeated No. 8 seed Brandywine 1-0, while Tower Hill nipped No. 4 seed Wilmington Friends 3-2.
A victory Wednesday would send the Indians to the Division II championship match scheduled for a 3 p.m. start at Dover High School. Indian River is seeking its fourth DIAA Division II title in a decade.
Early game resembled
a time-lapse film clip
The early-game onslaught closely resembled a time-lapse film clip of every historical event consolidated into a 20-minute video.
“The first 20 minutes was exactly what we needed going into that game,” said senior defender Evan Peterson. “We knew that Woodbridge was going to be fired up and ready to go, and that we were going to have to shut that down. Our offense did a great job finishing the chances that they had, and we were able to control the rest of the game.”
As the capacity crowd of enthusiastic Woodbridge and Indian River supporters finished settling into their seats, the Indians jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead. Senior forward Connor Bird converted senior defender Caleb Galbreath’s exceptional chip pass with a beautiful header in the first minute that evaded Blue Raiders’ senior goalkeeper Rudy Santizo-Rivera.
A short while later, in the fourth minute, senior forward Jordan Illian elicited a gasp from the crowd when he took a feed from sophomore midfielder Leo Chester and snapped a breathtaking scissors kick into the net for a 2-0 Indians’ lead.
“When I use my [scissors or bicycle kick], I don’t really think,” said Illian, who finished the game with two goals, 14 for the season, and a school boys’ soccer record 65 career markers. “I just react and go with what happens.”
“Jordan’s goal was very impressive,” said Peterson. “He had been trying all season to score a scissors kick goal like that, and finally had one find the net. More importantly, it helped us to extend our quick lead over Woodbridge and take control of the game.”
There was no letting up.
Bird made it 3-0 in the 14th minute when he settled a cross from Chester, turned and blasted the ball into the net for his 13th goal of the season.
Indian River added another goal in the 19th minute when Peterson sent a long free kick from midfield into the box. Senior midfielder Roman Keith met the ball squarely with his head, redirecting the long pass into the net for his first goal of the season and a 4-0 Indians’ lead.
“We have been working on finishing [free kicks] all year, at the beginning of each practice,” said Peterson. “It was almost identical to the free kick I’d assisted on in the Henlopen Conference Championship [vs. Cape Henlopen] from about 40-45 yards out on the left side. I saw Roman on the back post with no one within almost 10 yards of him. I was able to find him, and he was able to finish it.”
Indians’ head coach Brandt Mais indicated that crossing passes and set pieces (i.e., free kicks, penalty kicks, corner kicks) have been a big theme on the training repertoire this season.
“The coaching staff consistently preaches the importance of quality service [passes],” he said. “When the service is right, it makes scoring goals so much easier. Leo Chester’s cross was a perfect set up for Illian’s goal. Leo knew immediately after releasing the cross that Jordan was eyeing up the shot. Jordan hit it perfectly.”
Keith nearly added to IR’s lead in the 33rd minute, but his penalty-kick attempt was stopped by Woodbridge goalkeeper Santizo-Rivera.
Illian made it 5-0 just four minutes into the second half. Peterson sent a long clearing pass upfield on the right wing. Woodbridge senior backup goalkeeper Joseph Trejo-Ocampo, racing from his net in an attempt to beat a speeding Illian to Peterson’s pass, got caught in a veritable “no man’s land.” Illian reached the ball first, then sent a long chip over the ‘keeper and into the yawning Blue Raiders’ net.
“When I release a long shot like that, I put it on target and in a dangerous area to make something happen for our team,” said Illian. “There isn’t much of a thought process. I just react and go off what my gut indicates, as well as where the ‘keeper is.”
“On Jordan’s second goal, I only saw Connor running into the corner and I was trying to find him through,” said Peterson. “But Jordan must have called him off. The shot itself was perfectly placed and helped us to put the game away.”
Woodbridge never quit, and responded in the 46th minute when sophomore midfielder Cristofer Morales-Rivera beat IR sophomore goalkeeper Kai Kelley on a penalty kick, cutting the Blue Raiders’ deficit to 5-1.
Indian River had several close chances that would’ve added to their lead, and their veteran defense and active midfield protected the four-goal lead against the talented Blue Raiders.
“The boys were really excited for the tournament,” said Mais in explaining the Indians’ breathtaking start. “I think they wanted a little redemption from last year’s early exit” — via a loss to Delmar — “from the competition. Also, the Henlopen Conference Championship” — a 4-1 IR victory on Nov. 5 — “was a great confidence-booster. The training was excellent all week, and the boys’ mentality and leadership have been outstanding.
“This was also the last ‘home’ game for our eight seniors, and they wanted to finish with a bang,” added Mais. “Each goal was scored by a senior, and Jordan’s [scissors] kick goal was a proper send off to close out his career on our home field. I couldn’t be more proud about our team’s performance.”