The culmination of all their hard work in and out of the pool comes to a head this weekend for the Indian River High School swim teams as they will send 18 swimmers to the Henlopen Athletic Conference Swimming Championship meet.
The Indians will have eight boys and 10 girls heading to the HAC meet this Saturday, Feb. 12, hosted by Sussex Academy in Georgetown. The all-day affair will feature all the teams with swimming programs vying for swimming supremacy.
Defending champions for the boys are the host Seahawks from Sussex Academy, who narrowly defeated Cape Henlopen in the team standings, 355-352. The Indians were fourth overall in the team standings (277) behind third-place Caesar Rodney (307).
For the girls, CR is the defending champion, having outlasted Sussex Academy in team points at 366-359.50. Cape Henlopen was third (335), Sussex Tech was fourth (277.50), and IR was fifth (175).
As mentioned previously, the Indians — who finished their dual-meet regular season with a 7-4 overall mark — will bring eight boys to the HAC meet, with their lone senior, Finn Bellistri, participating in a pair of solo events (200 free, 50 free), as well as some of the relays. One of the team’s top swimmers is junior Shane Hall, and he will be firing from the blocks in the 200 free and 100 butterfly, as well as swimming a leg in some of the relays.
Fellow juniors Gabe Clark (100 free, relays), Max Forrey (50 free, 100 free, relays), Quinn Gonzalez (200 IM and 500 free) and Evan Peterson (100 butterfly 100 backstroke, relays) will also amongst the Indians’ entries, while sophomore Alexander Arnold will swim in the 50 free, 100 breaststroke and relays. Freshman Drew Barthelmess will be seeing his first varsity postseason action in the 200 free and relays.
The IR girls will be sending more than half their team to the HAC meet, with 10 girls, featuring senior Madison Tipton, juniors Kendra Aukland, Jordan Gonzalez and Bella Scharp, and sophomores Brynn Crandell, Lilah Hanley, Elly Moore, Hannah Rock and Heather Smyth.
The team went 7-4 in duals during the regular season, including a stretch of five straight wins, over Sussex Central, Milford, Lake Forest, Caesar Rodney and Dover. They closed out their regular season with a win over Seaford.