Incredible. Spectacular. Impressive. Awe-inspiring.
These are all words that one could use to describe the Indian River High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams this year. The Green & Gold’s amazing aquatic technicians have been posting stunning performances night-in and night-out all season long, and this past week was once again no exception.
The girls ran their record to 5-1 overall on the season with a 90-80 victory over Caesar Rodney on Friday, Jan. 13. The boys rallied to tie the Riders 85-85 in the same meet.
“What an incredible win the girls had,” said an overjoyed and always positive Dana Schaefer, the IR girls’ coach. “It took every swimmer scraping together every point to get us the win. I am especially proud of my freshmen and sophomores for bringing their relentless efforts against such a formidable opponent.
“CR has always had so many fast swimmers and great coaches. This year, our two teams are comparable with very fast, seasoned competitors and a deep bench full of developing talent.”
The Indians won five of the 11 events, but it was their depth in the form of gaining valuable points with 2nd-, 3rd-, 4th- and 5th-place finishes that catapulted them to the win.
Bella Scharp won the 200 freestyle event with a time of 2:11.44. She also swam the anchor leg in the Indians’ winning 400 free relay with a time of 4:15.54. Scharp was joined by Leila Hernandez, Brynn Crandell and Jordan Gonzalez. Crandell’s 3rd-place finish in the 200 free with a time of 2:20.71 was more than a second better than her previous best.
A quartet of newcomers make up the 200 medley relay team, and they include freshmen Natalie Moran, Jewelian Griffith, Allie Lewis and Leila Hernandez. Schaefer noted that these four have set the expectations high for the younger swimmers. They came in 3rd with their time of 2:22.20 behind their IR counterparts Gonzalez, Lilah Hanley, Elly Moore and Heather Smyth (2:13.56).
“Bella surprised us all with a time almost 3 seconds faster than her previous best in the 200 free,” Schaefer exclaimed. “These were seriously unexpected drops in time. That was an exciting accomplishment for these girls.
“We adjusted our training to include more strength work, more aerobic and speed work [last] week. We included the mental components of having specific goals, as well as ways to focus on elements of technique within the swimmer’s control, and the races told the tale.”
“There is no question every swimmer on this IR team earned this win,” said Schaefer. “I am elated for these girls. They are trusting each other, gelling as a team and swimming with their hearts. With each meet, their insecurities are laid to rest, event by event. Those swimmers who still have goals are frustrated that their goals have yet to be realized. Even they are trusting the process and are knowing their value to the team is still high, and those swimmers who still have some fear about swimming challenging events can see from this experience that every point matters, every positive effort is rewarded.”
On the boys’ side of things, head coach Colin Crandell feels practically identically about his squad as his coaching counterpart.
“Going into the meet, I told the team that our focus was on our minds,” Crandell admitted. “Our biggest enemy in meets can be our own brains. So I asked them to challenge every negative thought with a positive one — the goal being to push through any mental or physical pain they’d encounter.
“I knew CR was a tough opponent, so I was more worried about our mental approach — and our ability to respond to their speed — than I was with the actual win of the meet. Typically, I’ll keep running scores in close meets, but this one I did not. I only wanted to see effort.”
He got plenty of effort overall, including wins in five of the 11 events, like the girls.
The foursome of Evan Peterson, Shane Hall, Themo Rigakos and Maxwell Forrey won the 200 medley relay in 1:46.32. Rigakos also won the 50 free and 100 free with his times of 23.44 and 52.11, respectively.
Rigakos became a four-time winner in the meet, teaming up with Gabriel Clark, Forrey and Hall to win the 200 free relay in 1:35.27. Hall picked up a solo win in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.82.
“Our boys responded beautifully,” Crandell added. “Race after race, we not only put up good times, but came close to breaking team records in a few events. This is promising because it shows our training is working, and that they will fight when pushed. I was surprised when I saw the tied score. I knew we would swim well, but I didn’t think we had the depth to win.
“We now stand poised to recapture the Southern Delaware Conference title if we can manage a few tough wins against Sussex Academy and Sussex Tech. We haven’t had that title in a few years, so that would be a great feat to accomplish, and a testament to our boys and their strengths if it turns out that way. Overall, I’m very pleased with how much we accomplish with how little we have.”
The Indians will take on Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rival Sussex Academy on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sussex Academy at 3:30 p.m. They will then “host” Sussex Tech at the Sussex Academy pool on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m.
Extra Laps
Schaefer provides so much in-depth information, we’d be remiss if we didn’t include this in the report.
• Hanley’s 2nd place (2:47.30) in the 200 individual medley was 3 seconds faster than her prior best time, complemented by a similar 3.5-second drop in time from sophomore Sara Labarias Vegvillas for 4th place, and a new best time for freshman Kassidy Berhornar (3:16.60), for 5th place.
• In the 50 free, Gonzalez earned her fastest time so far, with 28.70, to edge out the CR swimmer (28.73) for 2nd place. Piling on the points came with Hernandez’s 4th at 28.88 and Smyth in 5th at 29.29.
• In the 100 butterfly, CR’s Kastanis placed 1st (1:17.06), barely out-touching Elly Moore (1:17.16). It was a good thing freshman Allie Lewis dropped almost 5 seconds at (1:23.27).
• Scharp went another second faster in the 100 free to win with a new season-best time of 1:00.50, but it was junior Addison Jerns taking 4th in 1:13.41 and freshman Ella Peterson placing 5th in 1:16.46 that earned the points to put IR in the lead.
• Crandell knew she had to swim the 500 free in a time close to 6:15.00 to compete with her CR opponent, who had finished in a time of 6:14.89 in her last meet. Crandell’s 5.5-second personal time improvement, to go 6:11.10, absolutely crushed her competitor. IR’s Hernandez and Julia Moran extended the Indians’ lead with 3rd- (6:46.44) and 5th- (7:09.42) place finishes, respectively.
• Relay points are a greater value than individual event points, so the 2nd-place points earned by Smyth, Natalie Moran, Crandell and Scharp, in the time of 1:56.90, were very important to the overall success in the win.
• Smyth and Moran were then warmed up for the 100 back event. Gonzalez swam her fastest time by a second and a half, to go 1:10.59, which was a tenth of a second away from qualifying for the state tournament— and earn 1st place. Moran powered in for 3rd with her fastest time, 1:16.08, then it was Smyth scoring the boosting points for 4th place in her time of 1:17.30.
• It all came down to the final 400 free relay, and either team needed both 1st and at least 3rd places to win the meet. What a nailbiter of a night! With a time of 4:15.64, it was IR’s Hernandez, Crandell, Gonzalez and Scharp winning the event, and in 3rd place with the winning points for the night were Moran, Jerns, Peterson and Moran, with a time of 4:55.01.