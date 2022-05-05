It’s been a mixed bag of results for the Indian River High School golf team this season — one in which they have been trying to replace some very good players from last year’s team, which was among the best in the Henlopen Athletic Conference.
On Tuesday, May 3, the Indians were able to get themselves back on the winning side of things with a narrow 196-198 win over district rival Sussex Central at Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club. The victory over the Golden Knights improved IR’s record to 4-6 overall on the season.
Junior Thomas Gogarty was the medalist of the match, with a low score of 46. Senior Bryan Ucman and junior Quinn Gonzales followed him, with both carding a 49.
Central (0-10) was led by Devin Tarr’s 47 and Ervin Maravilla’s 48.
The Indians had lost to perennial conference power Caesar Rodney on Thursday, April 28, by a score of 165-214. The match was played on the Riders’ home course at Wild Quail, covering the back nine holes, which was a par 36.
Gogarty was again the low score for the Indians, with a 52, while junior Gabe Clark (53), junior Evan Carpenter (54) and Ucman (55) followed him in the scoring.
IR will travel to Wild Quail again on Thursday, May 5, for a match against Polytech.
Softball
Indians back on track
The Indian River High School softball team has put together several winning streaks this season en route to an impressive 2022 campaign. Their most recent success includes a pair of wins over Newark Charter (3-1) and Early College (16-0), the latter being the annual Senior Night recognition game, which honored a trio of seniors — Samantha Derickson, Logan Marvel and Kelsie Morin.
Against the Hornets on Tuesday, May 3, the duo of Kinsley Hall and Megan Daisey combined to fire a no-hitter, with Hall covering the first two innings before Daisey wrapped up the gem with the final three frames. Hall struck out six batters, with Daisey picking up eight of her own.
At the plate, every starter scored at least one run, with Macy Blades, Derickson, Hall, Jillian Coulbourne and Izzy Wade each scoring twice. Blades was the only IR player with multiple hits in the contest, going 2-for-4 with a double. Blades and Hall each also had a pair of RBIs in the game. Katie McHale smacked a double for the Indians, while Hall blasted a home run for her lone hit of the game.
IR only managed eight hits overall but took advantage of 18 walks issued by the Hornets.
On Monday, May 2, the Indians picked up a big win over Newark Charter School, thanks to the one-hit pitching of Hall. The junior right-hander struck out seven NCS batters in the contest over the seven innings inside the circle, allowing the one run.
McHale smoked a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Indians an insurance run, which proved to be the final margin of victory, at 3-1.
Wade plated the first run of the game when she was hit by a pitch in the second inning.
The Indians managed just six hits in the contest, with Jillian Collins, Lily Hoban, Blades, Derickson, Hall and McHale each collecting one. Hall also had an RBI, with Derickson and Hoban scoring the other runs.
On Thursday, May 5, the Indians hit the road for a battle with Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division foe Laurel (10-4). Both teams are still battling for a spot in the DIAA State Championship playoffs, and a win in this one would go a long way to helping that cause.
With four games left in the regular season and their record sitting at 10-4, the Indians ideally need to win three of their remaining game to stamp their ticket to the postseason show.
Girls’ soccer
Indians easily bounce Bucs on the pitch
The duo of Bella and Sophie Scurci combined for seven of the nine Indian River goals in a 9-0 shellacking of Milford on Tuesday, May 3. Junior Bella Scurci scored four goals, while her sister Sophie Scurci, a freshman, recorded three of her own, including an assist on one of her older sister’s goals.
Senior Madison Tipton and freshman Lily Merrick scored the other goals for IR in the contest that improved their 2022 season record to 7-2 overall. Carley Topper had two assists, while Kendall Cathell, Chloe Beam and Tipton registered the other assists.
The Indians scored five first-half goals and four more in the second 40 minutes. They held a 23-3 advantage in shots for the game, while also recording 11 corner-kick chances to one for the Bucs. Sophomore Alex Davidson made the save on all three shots to record the clean-sheet win.
IR was set to travel to Lake Forest for a HAC South Division contest with the Spartans on Thursday, May 5 (after Coastal Point press time).