The weather has been unkind all across the First State this spring with regards to sports schedules. The athletic directors’ for all the state’s high schools are certainly working extra hours getting fields ready, planning reschedule dates and rearranging transportation, as well as a host of other day-to-day operations. It can be a thankless job since changes are bound to upset someone, especially when dealing with all the coaches, players, parents and administration.
The “spring showers” — or torrential downpours as of late — have created many issues for the Indian River High School’s baseball and softball teams. Tuesday, April 5, was another situation where good ol’ Mother Nature did her April thing. The Indians’ games against Seaford needed to be postponed to a later date.
However, both teams did get to play last Friday, April 1, against Dover, and the baseball team got in a non-conference tilt against Delmarva Christian High School on Saturday, April 2.
Baseball
Pitching was at a premium for the Indians in their two games against Dover and Delmarva Christian last week as the staff covered 14 innings while allowing just three runs in wins over the Senators (8-3) and Royals (9-0).
The wins were the first of the season for IR, putting their record at 2-1 for the 2022 campaign.
Against Dover, the Indians scored once in the first, twice more in the second, and then put the game away with a five-spot in the sixth for the Henlopen Athletic Conference win.
Senior Frank Bunting toed the rubber for IR, going four innings while allowing just one run on two hits with seven strikeouts. Juniors Jamison Bender and Roman Keith came on in relief to finish off the win.
Colton Benton, one of the senior leaders on the team, smacked a double, with classmates Vincent Kreiser picking up multiple hits as part of the Indians’ 10-hit offensive effort. Senior Colby Willey roped a home run as part of the five-run sixth inning for IR. Keith had a multiple-hit effort as well, with Ben Cordrey picking up three RBIs in the game, with two of them coming on a two-run single in the sixth.
Against DCHS, junior Chance Hocker was dealing from the outset, shutting the Royals down over five scoreless innings. The right-hander struck out 10 and only allowed one hit in his 82 pitches.
IR took advantage of six walks with their six hits, to score their nine runs, with four in the fourth, four more in the fifth, and a solo tally in the sixth.
Willey and Jack Williamson each provided one inning of scoreless relief. Bunting was 2-for-3 at the plate in this one, with an RBI and a run scored. Jace Jarmon lined a double for the biggest hit of the game for either team.
The Indians will travel to Cape Henlopen on Friday, April 8, for another big early-season conference division crossover meeting with the Vikings, who are coming off an impressive 3-2 win over Sussex Tech on Tuesday, April 5. Tech will be IR’s next opponent, on Thursday, April 14.
Softball
The Indians ran into a loaded Sussex Central squad on Friday, April 1, falling to the DIAA state runners-up from 2021 by a score of 13-2.
Junior Jaya Shaub went 1-for-1 with a pair of walks, while classmate Lily Hoban added a 2-for-3 outing that included one RBI. Sophomore Macy Blades contributed a 1-for-2 plate showing with a home run and a walk.
IR was set to play back-to-back days at home on Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8, as they host Sussex Tech and Sussex Academy, respectively. Both games are scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m. with weather/field conditions permitting.