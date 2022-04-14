It’s always good to get that first win of the season, and in doing so, being able to take a deep breath to relax a little bit as that burden is now off your shoulders.
The Indian River High School golf team was able to do just that last week, and in resounding fashion, as they were about to check one off in the win column with a 182-222 win over host Lake Forest.
The two teams covered the Par-35 back nine at Jonathan’s Landing Golf & Event Venue, with IR senior Bryan Ucman carding the low round for the match, with a 43. Juniors Evan Carpenter (45) and Gabe Clark (46) also figured into the success for the Indians in this one.
“I was very happy for the team last week, that they got their first win,” IR head coach Billy Wingate said. “They notched off more strokes than the match before, which is a big positive. I didn’t know what to expect, because the weather stopped us from practicing three days in a row prior to the match. We have our first home match this Thursday, at Bear Trap, against Laurel and Sussex Tech, so, hopefully, we can knock off some more strokes for the win.”
IR juniors Thomas Gogarty and Marcos Gonzalez carded 48 and 55, respectively in the match against Lake Forest, with those scores rounding out the Top 5. Sophomore Marissa Layton, in her first varsity match, turned in a 66.
Lake was led by sophomore Peyton Moore’s 45, with classmate Jay Chagaris two strokes back at 47.
As Wingate mentioned, the Indians were set to have their first home match of the season — a tri-meet with Laurel and Sussex Tech — at Bear Trap Dunes on Thursday, April 14, (after Coastal Point press time). It’ll be a good chance for them to event their season record, which currently stands at 1-3.
They will be off for nearly two weeks for Spring Break, and will be back in action on Tuesday, April 26, when they travel to Wild Quail Country Club to take on the always-tough Caesar Rodney Riders. The Indians return home on Thursday, April 28, with a match against district rival Sussex Central.