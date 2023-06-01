The two teams battling in the DIAA state softball playoffs on Saturday, May 27, at Del Tech Community College were very familiar with each other, having squared off two times already during the regular season.
Both teams had picked up wins against the other. The Indian River High School softball squad and their counterparts from Sussex Central are also district rivals. Most of the girls on these two teams have played with and against each other for years.
Familiarity was an easy correlation between the two teams, as was their dominating pitching, with IR’s Kinsley Hall and Central’s Madge Layfield. Both coaches knew going in that it was going to be a tight battle with the two strong arms going toe-to-toe in the circle. It was likely to be a one-run game in a pressure situation like the state quarterfinals.
And a one-run game it was, with the Indians using a late, bases-loaded walk to Jill Coulbourn to outlast the Golden Knights, 1-0, to win the rubber match between the two schools. The win advanced IR into the DIAA State Softball semifinals against No. 2 seed Delmarva Christian on Thursday, June 1, (after Coastal Point press time). That game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, but wet field conditions that day, as well as school functions on Wednesday, May 31, forced the postponement to Thursday.
Central had defeated IR, 3-1, way back on March 30, before the Indians got revenge in the Henlopen Athletic Conference championship game on May 12, by a score of 5-2. Neither offense was likely to do much in this meeting, and that proved to be the case.
Hall and Layfield each went the distance in the circle. Hall ended up with the shutout win, allowing just six hits, while striking out 12 and walking two. Layfield allowed just two hits and offset three walks with 10 strikeouts. However, the third walk in the game was the backbreaker for the Golden Knights.
In the top of the 7th inning, IR senior catcher Lily Hoban led off with a single to center. Classmate Jaya Shaub stepped in and took a first-pitch strike that allowed Hoban to steal second. Central coach John Wells then elected to intentionally walk Shaub, putting runners at first and second with no outs.
Hall then came to the plate with one job in mind, and that was to advance the runners. She did one better. She laid down a perfectly placed bunt that was misplayed by Central third-baseman Amara Cropper, with Hall beating out the throw to load the bases with no outs.
In stepped Coulbourn, who worked a magnificent 10-pitch walk to force in Hoban with the game’s only run.
“I have so much confidence in myself and my teammates,” Coulbourn said after the game. “I knew we would get it done there. I had the mindset to look for something to hit hard, but not chase out of the zone. I was able to foul some pitches off before she threw that last one out of the zone.
“Just so happy for our team,” she said of how she was feeling after the win. “We work so hard, and have so much fun together. We love playing with and for each other. We are always picking each other up and staying up all game.”
IR had a chance to add an additional insurance run when Megan Daisey hit a fly ball to left field, which should have scored Shaub on a sacrifice fly. However, Wells challenged that Shaub left the base early, and the umpires agreed, calling Shaub out.
That didn’t bother Hall and the Indians, as the senior right-hander came out to strike out Kamryn Payne for the first out. She then got Takyla Davis to pop out in foul territory to Macy Blades in front of the Central dugout, and closed out the game with Catherine Hassler popping out to Coulbourn to end the ball game.
The semifinals were up next.
“The girls continue to work so hard and maintain their focus,” said IR head coach Sara Powell. “They believe in each other. They play for each other. We continue to have the mindset of being 1 percent better every day.
“I’m so happy for them. They have set goals for themselves. They know where they want to go, and what they want to do. Personally, this was a great win, because as a coach I have been eliminated so many times in the playoffs by Central. It was nice to finally get that win.”
As of May 31, the Indians were 18-3 overall, with Hall sporting that same record for herself on the season. She has amassed 243 strikeouts this season and was expected to go over the 250 plateau in the semifinal game against Delmarva Christian on Thursday.
A state championship berth is on the line, and the Indians know that to beat one of the top pitchers in the state, in Delmarva Christian’s Kaylan Yoder, they will have to be 1 percent better.
Indian River 6, Cape Henlopen 1
Seniors Jaya Shaub and Jillian Collins each drove in two runs to lead the Indians past visiting Cape Henlopen, 6-1, in a second-round DIAA state playoff game on Thursday, May 25, in Dagsboro.
The offensive contributions enabled the Indians to win their 13th straight game and supported the five-hit, nine-strikeout complete-game pitching of senior Kinsley Hall. The staff ace improved her record to 17-3, and she completed the game with 231 strikeouts this season.
Shaub broke up a scoreless tie in the home half of the fourth inning with her third homer of the season, a long fly ball that cleared the fence in centerfield.
Collins added insurance by increasing IR’s lead to 3-0 with a two-run single in the home fifth.
Shaub made it 4-0 with an RBI-single in the sixth. IR added two more runs in the frame to increase its lead to 6-0 on a sacrifice fly RBI by junior Megan Daisey and sophomore Sophie Scurci’s run-scoring base hit.