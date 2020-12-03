The Indian River High School field hockey team didn’t know what to expect from its DIAA Division II state playoff opening opponent, Ursuline Academy, on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
It didn’t matter, quite honestly.
The Indians scored once in the first quarter, three more times in the second, and put a nice little bow on the night with a solo tally in the fourth for an impressive 5-0 win over the Raiders at Cape Henlopen’s Champions Stadium.
The game was moved to Cape due to the torrential rain the day before that left IR’s home field in an unplayable condition.
Five different players figured into the offensive barrage with sophomore Kendall Cathell recording the first of the night at 10:35 of the first quarter off a penalty corner assist from junior Emma Ruley.
Cathell then picked up an assist of her own on sophomore Kinsley Hall’s goal at 11:47 of the second quarter. Freshman Macy Blades scored the third goal of the night at the 6:04 mark with Ruley adding another assist to her ledger.
Ruley made it 4-0 with just over two minutes left before halftime thanks to an assist from Brynn McCabe.
McCabe wrapped up the scoring with an unassisted mark with 9:57 left in the game.
“The girls played impressive field hockey last week [in a win over Sussex Central], and did the same tonight [Tuesday],” said IR head coach Jodi Stone, who saw her team’s record improve to 9-4 overall on the season. “We are a young team, and sometimes they can overthink things. We played Central, and gained some of our confidence back. We were able to work on some things, and put them together tonight.
The Indians held a decided advantage in shots at 26-5, including a 4-1 edge on penalty corners as well. Senior Allyson Clark turned aside four shots on goal to record the shutout win for the Indians. Counterpart Samantha Hurd made nine saves between the cage pipes for Ursuline, which ended its season with a 5-7 overall mark.
The score could have been even worse if not for four defensive saves by the Raiders on IR shots.
“Things lined up for us tonight,” Stone continued. “I have to give it up for my coaching staff. They really prepared the players well for this one. We are very excited to be moving on.”
Stone’s assistant coaches include Molly Chamberlin, Pativa Cathell, Krista Littleton, Allie Whitcraft and Samantha Whelen.
The Indians will travel north for their quarterfinal round contest against #3 seed Archmere Academy. The Auks are 11-1 on the season with 10 of those wins coming by way of shutout. They have out-scored their opponents 65-4, with their lone loss coming against the Division II bracket’s #2 seed Caravel Academy back on Nov. 9. Eight of the Auks’ 12 games this season were played at home.
Senior Sophia Castro is one of Archmere’s leading scorers this season with a team-high 18 goals. Classmate Elise Angiullo has 14 goals as well with sophomore Bella Dell’Oso adding 12 to go along with her team-best 19 assists. Other goal scorers for the Auks include Lindsey Renshaw (7), Emma Gioffre (5), Rebecca Olsen (4), Megan Disabella (4), and Kathleen Schaller (1).
The team is coached by Heidi Dell’Oso with assistants Jillian DeFina, Presley Conaty, and Caitlyn Van Sickle also on staff.
The winner of this game will face the winner of #2 seed Caravel and #10 seed Delaware Military Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Results from the game between IR and Archmere can be found on the Coastal Point Sport Facebook page.