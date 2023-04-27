The Indian River High School girls’ lacrosse team has turned things around over the course of the last week, putting up big offensive numbers with three wins in their last three games. They’ve outscored their opponents 52-20 during that stretch, while building a ton of momentum.
Head coach Taylor Pridgeon has been over-the-moon excited about the team’s performance and attributed the recent success to the girls finally getting comfortable with each other as teammates.
“Our wins have been a true team effort,” exclaimed Pridgeon. “We have been able to adjust and move girls to opposite sides of the field. Senior captain Sam Teoli has been a strong addition to our defense. Typically playing attack, we have been able to place her anywhere on the field. Kylie Harris has been key on our draw possessions. Lauren Stoddard and Madison Geppi are key to our transitions down the field. Goalie Chloe Megee is improving every day and is making strides as a young goalie. Laila Fenton leads our young defense.”
The Indians turned in their first shutout performance of the season on Monday, April 24, when they took down John Dickinson, 21-0. Harris and Geppi each recorded hat tricks, while Fenton, Stoddard, Shayla Harris, Kacie Kirschner, Lilly Anthony, Alexandra Gutierrez, McKenzie Tubbs, Claire Johnson, Gia Scerra, Bailey Freitas, Carter Lehman, Teoli, Meredith Roman, Jasmine Gutierrez and Megee all scored goals in the rout.
“With only five returning starters, the chemistry is starting to build within the team,” continued Pridgeon. “Girls are trusting their teammates and figuring out how to support each other on the field. We had 17 different girls score in our game against Newark,” the coach said of Monday’s action. “The coaches are focusing on building confidence in each player, and working on their individual mechanics of the game. We making a turning point in rebuilding the program with over 40 girls on this year’s JV/varsity rosters.”
Against Odessa on Saturday, April 22, Harris was on fire, torching the twine with 9 goals to lead the IR charges in a 15-12 win. Geppi scored three times, with Anthony and the Gutierrez sisters accounting for the others. Megee made 11 saves between the pipes for the win.
Then, on Friday, April 21, IR doubled up Hodgson Vo-Tech, 16-8, for the victory. Harris added to her team-high scoring total with four more markers, while Anthony registered a hat trick with three. Geppi and Roman each had two goals and an assist for IR, with Stoddard, Johnson, Scerra and Freitas notching the others.
The girls are now off until Tuesday, May 2, when they travel to Newark for a non-conference tilt against the Yellow Jackets.