The Indian River High School girls’ soccer team has certainly come into their own this season, having wrapped up an undefeated month of April and started off May with yet another win to run their season mark to 8-2, including seven straight wins for the Indians.
On Tuesday, May 4, the Indians must have been using “the force” on both offense and defense as they cruised to a 5-0 win over Sussex Central.
IR scored all five goals in the first half, with senior Izzy Binko — Madison Tipton with the assist — getting the Indians on the board in the 12th minute to open the scoring. Sia Diakos followed two minutes later with a goal of her own, assisted by Carley Topper, to make it 2-0.
Sophomore Bella Scurci continued her strong first season of varsity action with goals in the 28th and 30th minutes, with both scores assisted by Binko. Senior Micayla Meehan recorded the fifth goal for the Indians, off an assist from Hanna Bird.
Freshman Alex Davidson didn’t even have to break a sweat, not facing a single shot in front of the net for IR.
The game was called and deemed complete in the second half after inclement weather and lightning arrived in the area.
Leading up to Tuesday’s win, the Indians had turned in another solid effort on Thursday, April 29, on their way to a 7-3 decision over Delmar. The win moved IR one step closer to clinching yet another Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division crown.
Against the Wildcats, the trio of Diakos, Scurci and Binko each scored a first-half goal. Diakos got the Indians on the board first, in the 17th minute off a helper from Scurci. One minute later, it was Scurci who found the back of the net, with an assist from Binko.
In the 27th minute, Binko drilled an unassisted shot past the Delmar goalie for the 3-0 lead, and it left little doubt as to who would top the score from there.
Delmar got one back just before the break, to make it 3-1, and two minutes into the second half, they would score again to cut the IR lead to 3-2.
Binko would get things back under control for the Indians, taking a pass from Diakos and shooting her shot into the goal in the 48th minute. Diakos got the IR lead back to 5-2 as she converted a helper from Scurci for another goal.
Diakos would add another goal in the 73rd minute, and Topper would score one of her own in the final minutes — both goals assisted by Binko — for the final margin of victory.
The Indians held a decided advantage in shots at 36-11, and recorded eight corner kick chances in the contest. IR’s Davidson would make six saves to help the winning cause.
Golf: Indians win two more
Willem Lambertson shot a 7-over-par 42 to lead the Indian River High School golf team to a 201-203 win over visiting Polytech on Friday, April 30, at Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club. The low score was good enough to win medalist honors for the match for IR.
Classmate Zach Lingenfelter carded a 46 for the Indians to help the winning effort as well. Gabe Clark (54) and Evan Carpenter (59) both turned in scores lower than 60.
On Thursday, April 29, Lingenfelter was on fire on the links, shooting an impressive 38 over the nine holes at Mulligans Pointe Golf Course in Georgetown as the Indians defeated Sussex Central, 185-229.
Lingenfelter’s score earned him medalist honors for the match. Lambertson was just two strokes back with his score of 40. Carpenter shot a solid 48 to help the Indians’ winning effort, with Clark (59) and Marcos Gonzalez (61) also contributing.
The Indians — 7-2 overall as of the close of April 29’s match — were set for a tri-meet with Sussex Tech and Woodbridge on Thursday, May 6, (after Coastal Point press time), at Heritage Shores Golf Club. Their final two matches before the Henlopen Athletic Conference Golf Championship tournament will be against Cape Henlopen (Monday, May 10) and Sussex Academy (Tuesday, May 11).
The conference tournament will be played on Tuesday, May 25, at Wild Quail Country Club — the home course for Caesar Rodney, which is certainly a favorite to take home the title.
Boys’ volleyball
Strong season continues for IR
The Indian River High School boys’ volleyball team — playing shorthanded all season — continued their impressive 2021 campaign, turning in another pair of wins over the past week with wins over Charter School (3-2) and Brandywine (3-0).
On Friday, April 30, against Brandywine, the Indians honored their lone senior on the roster — Michael Peterson — with a strong performance in the shutout. IR won the sets by scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-22.
Junior Carson Barnes continued to show why he is one of the best players in the state with 18 kills, 10 digs and an ace. Finnegan Bellistri recorded 31 assists, two kills, one ace, one block and one dig. Peterson was credited with seven kills, six digs and a block as well.
On Thursday, April 29, the Indians needed five sets to pull out the win over Wilmington Charter School on the road. IR took the odd sets by scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 15-6, to win the match.
Barnes again turned in a strong performance, with 23 kills, 18 digs, one assist and one ace. Bellistri had 24 assists, eight digs, three blocks, two aces and two kills. Rivera had eight digs, four assists, four aces and two kills. Estrada added 10 digs, two assists, one kill, and one ace.
The Indians were set to close out the regular season with a home contest against Delaware Military Academy on Thursday, May 6, (after Coastal Point press time), after which they will await word on their seed for the state invitational tournament, which is slated to get under way on May 16.
Track-and-field: Indians fall to Lake Forest
While they won more individual events overall, the Indian River High School boys’ track-and-field team came up just short in the overall scoring, dropping a 76-70 decision to Lake Forest on Monday, May 3.
Junior Hayden Hall was a three-time winner for the Indians, taking first place in the shotput, high jump and pole vault. Hall’s toss of 40’1” was tops in the shotput event. He was able to clear 5’8” in the high jump and followed that up with a bend over the bar at 9’6” in the pole vault.
Senior Declan Burke was a two-time winner, coming in first in two distance events — the 1,600 with a time of 4:51, and 3,200, clocking an 11:02.
Cole Brickman was first in the 110 hurdles (15.7). Ashton Stephens crossed first in the 100 (11.6). Jackson Donnelly turned in a time of 2:13 to win the 800, and Lucas Weber swung the discus 120’9” to win that event.
For the girls, IR’s lack of depth led to a 75-53 setback to the Spartans.
Freshman Brynn Crandall won both the distance races for the Indians, finishing with a 5:25 in the 1,600 and an 11:54 in the 3,200.
Bella Scharp took first in the 800, with a time of 2:50, while Sydney Deery cleared 4’4” to win the high jump. IR also won the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:56.
The Indians are back on the track this Friday, May 7, for their regular-season finale as they host Sussex Tech. It will be Senior Recognition Day for IR as honor Burke, Donnelly, Weber and Jalen Holland-Holloway for the boys, and Morgan McGee on the girls’ side of things.