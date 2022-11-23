Life can be bittersweet.
The 2022 Indian River High School boys’ soccer team learned that lesson on a brisk evening at the Caesar Rodney High School athletic complex in Camden.
A team that set a new school record, with eight straight shutouts, and won the Henlopen Conference Southern Division and playoff championships would not be competing for this year’s DIAA Division II soccer championship.
“Losing the semifinal game in penalty kicks was devastating,” said senior defender Evan Peterson after the No. 2-seeded Indians’ 2-1 loss to No. 3-seeded Saint Mark’s on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “None of us wanted it to happen like that, especially after we controlled almost the entire game. It was extremely unfortunate to go out that way.”
Indians sophomore forward Dominic Delaney scored his second goal of the season with nine minutes left in regulation to forge a 1-1 deadlock. But after 100 minutes of playoff-caliber regulation and overtime soccer, the Indian River dream of winning a fourth title in a decade evaporated into the cold night air.
“The semifinal was a tough loss to take,” said head coach Brandt Mais, whose squad finished with an impressive 13-2-2 won-lost-tied mark. “But I’m proud of the boys’ efforts to fight until the end. We were unfortunate with a few injuries to key players early in the game that could have made a difference. Regardless of the adversity, we fought hard to get back in the game and never gave up.
“I felt like we were the better team,” added Mais. “But luck didn’t seem to go our way. Soccer can be unfair sometimes. But that’s what makes the game so exciting.”
Indian River fell behind 1-0 in the 21st minute. They also lost their outstanding forward and one of the best soccer players in the state of Delaware, senior forward Jordan Illian, in the first half to a leg injury. Illian did not suffer a fracture, but the team’s medical staff determined that the swelling in his leg required further rest.
His evening, and his Indian River High School soccer career, were over.
But his future and his achievements at IR are both brilliant. A verbal commit to NCAA Division I University of South Carolina, Illian finished the season with 14 goals and became the new Indian River boys’ soccer career leader, with 65 goals.
Illian said it was difficult for him to sit on the bench and not be able to contribute.
“It’s my senior season, and I’ve played with 90 percent of these guys since I was 8 or 9 years old,” said Illian. “I wanted to be on that field, doing what I love and helping my team. Unfortunately, my injury wouldn’t allow that. I loved that [despite] all these odds against us, my guys kept fighting and pushing and working the whole game.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Kai Kelley made 11 saves. He was injured during the first half and was replaced for a short time by senior midfielder Roman Keith before returning to the game.
Peterson said the team’s season “obviously came up short of our main goal. Other than that, we accomplished everything that we hoped to,” he said. “As for the guys on the team, we all worked hard and left everything we had on the field every single game. There isn’t much more that you can ask for in a season and from a team.”
Mais said he is extremely proud of what the Indians accomplished in his first season as head coach.
“We had some amazing moments, between winning the Henlopen Conference to the ESPN Top 10 highlights (twice),” he said. “It will be a season this group will never forget.”
Saint Mark’s advanced to the DIAA Division II championship game, where the Spartans lost a 4-0 decision to Caravel Academy on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Dover High School.