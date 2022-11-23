They exited Abessinio Stadium with their heads held high.
The Indian River High School football team may have lost a tough 32-21 DIAA quarterfinal playoff verdict to St. Elizabeth in Wilmington last Friday night, Nov. 18, eliminating them from the DIAA playoffs and ending their season, but they had everything to be proud of, and most assuredly, absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.
“It was a great game,” said IR head football coach Phil Townsend. “We played well on both sides of the ball against a good team,” he said of 9-1 overall and Division 1A, District 1 champions St. Elizabeth. “When we fell behind, we never stopped fighting, and we kept on fighting until the final whistle.”
Indian River (5-6 overall), a No. 7 seed making its second consecutive DIAA playoff appearance in as many years, led midway through the first quarter on an explosive 65-yard touchdown run by senior tailback Hayden Hall — his team-leading 11th rushing score of the season.
After falling behind, 20-7, they rallied again when freshman quarterback Dylan Grise connected with junior tight end Bryce Johnson on a 24-yard TD toss that cut No. 2 seed St. Elizabeth’s lead to 20-15 with 1:26 remaining until halftime. It was Grise’s seventh TD toss of the season and Johnson’s third six-point grab.
But Vikings’ junior quarterback Cole Soto scored on a 1-yard keeper with :04 remaining until intermission to reestablish the Vikings’ two-score lead, 26-15.
After a scoreless third stanza, Indian River sophomore running back Jayvion Chandler hit the end zone from 3 yards out for his fifth rushing TD of the campaign, cutting the deficit to 26-21.
The Indians momentarily went ahead, 27-26, but the TD was nullified by what Townsend termed “a mysterious formation flag.”
Vikings’ junior running back Michael Downes decided to finish things off. He ran 69 yards for his third rushing score of the game, with 3:21 left in the fourth quarter, to put the game away, 32-21.
Downes, who replaced the injured Quasim Benson (who’d rushed for five TDs in a 39-14 victory on Oct. 7 at IR), had scored earlier on runs of 79 and 2 yards, giving the Vikings leads of 6-0 and 12-7, respectively.
The Vikings’ defense also contributed when senior linebacker Stephen Goodman raced 31 yards with an Indians’ fumble to give St. Elizabeth a 20-7 advantage in the second stanza.
“Defensively, we gave up some big plays, but overall we played well,” said Townsend. “Offensively, we played well and had a few chances for big plays, but just couldn’t finish.”
The Indians’ offense accumulated 246 total yards, 165 of them on the ground. Hall finished with a team-high 112 yards on 16 carries, while Chandler added 55 yards on 13 touches. Quarterback Grise was 7 for 21, for 81 yards, including an interception. Freshman wide receiver Darnell Stokes had two catches for 19 yards.
Defensively, the Indians allowed 338 total yards, 309 of them on the ground. Defensive back Hall finished with a team-high six stops, while Nicholas Butts made five stops. Senior defensive end Ashton Stephens contributed four stops and a fumble recovery, while Johnson forced a fumble.
Townsend proclaimed the season a success.
“I truly enjoyed the kids and especially the seniors — watching them grow during the last four years,” he said. “This team improved from week to week, especially the young guys, and I couldn’t be happier. This team can say they left everything out on the field. Luckily, we have a large number of starters returning in 2023.”
Townsend added that making the playoffs the last two years was due to the players and the commitments each of them made.
“The seniors have shown the way, and now it’s up to the juniors to lead the way for next season. If the kids are committed,” he said, then the team will be successful.