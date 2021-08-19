Cross-country is usually a difficult sport to get student-athletes to participate in year-in and year-out. That is certainly the case perennially for the Indian River High School program, and they’re now looking to replace seven of 11 seniors from last year’s roster on the boys’ side of things. With only Brynn Crandell and Heather Smyth on the 2020 girls’ roster, looking to add some depth to that team is also a focus for this season.
“Certainly [I’m] disappointed in our numbers to start out, but we do have four new people here so far, with one or two more coming,” said IR head coach Rick Hundley. “How do you replace that many seniors? It’s tough. We are getting some good work in. Most all of the kids have full-time jobs over the summer, so we are still competing with that as well.”
Hundley and Colin Crandell will be working together to continue to grow the program, with hopes of adding to that much sought-after depth over the next couple weeks, before the regular season gets under way.
The Indians have just five meet dates on the calendar before the postseason schedule kicks in. They’ll start off the regular season with a meet against rival Sussex Academy at home on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Their only other home meet is on Wednesday, Sept. 29, as they host Lake Forest.
A full season preview will be featured in the Coastal Point in the coming weeks.