Indian River’s Skylar Kneller (7) and Mya Mumford (16) go up for the block on Padua’s Meghan Peters during their DIAA Girls’ Volleyball State Championship quarterfinal round match on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The No. 6 Indians fought hard but would eventually fall to the No. 3 Pandas, 3-2, to see their season come to an end.