With a new head coach being named literally as the season began, the Indian River High School girls’ lacrosse team was already facing some adversity before the balls were even rolled out on the field.
Then that head coach had a mutual parting from the program before they could even play a game. Enter in assistant coach — now head coach — Taylor Pridgeon to lead the contingent of 21 varsity and 18 junior varsity players hitting the ground running, or in this case, power walking as the players learned the system of yet another coach.
Couple all of this with games against some of the best teams in the Delmarva area — Cape Henlopen and Smyrna — and the cards were definitely stacked against the Indians to start the season.
“The girls are seeing some big competition early on,” head coach Taylor Pridgeon said of her team. “They are learning and improving every practice and game. We are adjusting and moving forward.”
The Indians have been fortunate to have the stellar and consistent play of Kylie Harris to be their leader on and off the field. Pridgeon feels like that is going to be an important factor going forward.
“She is key to our draw possessions and always has good placement on the field to be an asset to her team,” noted Pridgeon of Harris, who is the team’s scoring leader through the first four games with 20 goals.
Through those first four games — game five was Wednesday, April 5, against Lake Forest — the Indians are 1-3 with their lone win coming against Henlopen Athletic Conference divisional crossover rival Sussex Tech. IR took down the Ravens, 15-5, that day with eight different players scoring. Harris led the way with five goals, while Lilly Anthony added four of her own. Laila Fenton, Vivian Felipe-Lucas, Shayla Hayes, Madison Geppi, Bailey Freitas, and Samantha Teoli each contributed a goal to the winning effort.
In their most recent effort, the Indians dropped a 21-14 decision to Milford. Harris scored eight goals with Anthony scoring four more in the contest. Jasmine Gutierrez and Lauren Stoddard scored the other two goals for IR. Chloe Megee made 11 saves between the pipes.
In the grand scheme of things, the losses don’t matter much right now as the team continues to grow and improve. The game against Lake Forest will be the last before the Spring Break intermission, which will provide Pridgeon and the team 12 days to work on things to continue the process, and to get ready for the remainder of the season.
Lydic, Indians continue to roll
Last Thursday, March 30, the Indian River High School golf team put on their best performance of the young season with a sweep of Delaware Military Academy and host Smyrna in a tri-meet at Garrson’s Lake Golf Club.
Junior Sarah Lydic once again turned in the low card of the match with a 31, while teammate Evan Carpenter was second overall in the match with a 46. Thomas Gogarty tied for fourth with DE Military Academy’s Stewart LaFrankie with a 50. Smyrna’s Riley Horsey was third with a 49.
The wins lifted the Indians’ 2023 season record to 5-0. They will now be off until hosting a tri-meet on Tuesday, April 18, against Polytech and Seaford at Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club.
Indians remain perfect with two more wins
The Indian River High School girls’ soccer team continued their dominant play through the first couple of weeks of the season rolling up another pair of wins to improve to 5-0 on the season. Four of the five wins have been shutouts, including their two more recent.
On Thursday, March 30, the Indians’ offense ignited early with two first half goals before blasting the Bulldogs with four more in the second half. Bella Scurci scored both goals in the first half — and both goals were assisted by Carley Topper — en route to a four-goal game for the Indians. Ella Peterson and Allison Tucker scored the other goals for IR with Kamdyn Shockley recording the assist on the Tucker tally.
IR held an impressive 21-1 advantage in shots for the game, and recorded six corner kick chances to none for Laurel. Alex Davidson didn’t even have to make a save on the lone Bulldog shot as it was not on goal.
On Tuesday, April 4, the Indians were in a battle with the Bucs of Milford, and came away with the 2-0 win thanks to a pair of goals from Peterson — one in each half. IR outshot their hosts 12-3 overall, and registered nine corner kick chances to just one for Milford. Davidson picked up the clean sheet victory in net with three saves.
The Indians are scheduled to travel to Delmar for a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division tilt against the Wildcats on Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m. before a 12-day break from games for Spring Break.
IR evens record with pair of wins
It was a tough fight on the hardcourts of tennis the past two times out for the Indian River High School boys’ tennis team, but they persevered in the end with a pair of 3-2 wins over Milford (March 29) and Seaford (April 3).
Again Seaford, the match of the day went to second singles player Caleb Rodgers, who came-from-behind defeat Isaiah Sutton in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. It proved to be the match’s deciding point to give the Indians the win as they also won the other two singles matches. Stefano Cresta rolled in straight sets at first singles (6-0, 6-1), while Nolan Vasil was victorious at third singles (6-2, 7-6 [10-8]).
Cresta made quick work of his first singles opponent versus Milford with a 6-2, 6-1 decision, and Rodgers was nearly identical with his 6-2, 6-2 win at second singles.
The winning point in the match for IR came at first doubles as Vasil and teammate Evan Sprucebank sandwiched their set wins around dropping the second set in a 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 triumph.
The wins evened the IR boys’ record at 2-2 on the season. They were to host district rival Sussex Central on Wednesday, April 5, before a near two-week break for Spring.
Indians cruise to shutout wins
Strong tennis performances were on display for the Indian River High School girls’ program over the past week as they dominated Milford and Seaford to identical 5-0 wins to improve their record to 2-1 on the season.
Scarlett Dunn (first singles), Lexxine Zullo (second singles), and Mya MacDonald (third singles) all cruised to straight set wins over their Milford counterparts. As did their teammates in the doubles matches with Kylie Courtney and Isabell Wisniewski (first doubles) and Emma Lovellette and Sara Deery (second doubles) nearly broke a sweat in sweeping their matches.
Against Seaford, the Indians won all five matches losing just two points overall.