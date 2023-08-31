When you have a perennially strong program, the goal is always to get to vie for a state championship. To get to that point though, you have to have success during the regular season, and the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team always challenges itself to get better with their matches to help prepare themselves for the potential postseason grind.
After a 13-2-2 record in 2022, second-year head coach Brandt Mais and his staff — that includes John Cuellar, Jose Labarias, Andy Kelley, Mikie Mochiam, and Rydge Dudley — are counting on a solid group of returning players to help maintain the success of the program.
“We are looking strong for the upcoming season,” said Mais. “There are a lot of talented returning players. It’s still very early in the season, and we are in the process of figuring out our lineups, positions, and player roles. Every session and scrimmage, the team is getting a little better collectively. We are excited to get started.”
Those returning players include Leo Chester, Luke Veirs, Cole Veirs, Shane Carroll, Dominic Delaney and Kai Kelley. Joining them will be newcomers Angelo Retzos, Raul Labarias Veguillas, and Pablo Arias. They will have to work well together to replace three graduated players — Caleb Galbreath, Evan Peterson, and Jordan Illian, who is now playing at NCAA Division I South Carolina.
The 2022 Indians were both Henlopen Athletic Conference overall and South Division champions, and also advanced all the way to the DIAA Division II state tournament semifinals.
They will open their season with back-to-back home dates on Thursday, Sept. 7, against Newark Charter School, and Saturday, Sept. 9, against Caravel Academy. Other non-conference tilts on the pitch include Worcester Prep School (Md.) on Monday, Sept. 11, Archmere Academy on Friday, Sept. 29, and Charter School of Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 28.
They will play HAC conference crossover matches against Caesar Rodney on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Sussex Central on Tuesday, Oct. 10, Cape Henlopen on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Milford on Thursday, Oct. 19.