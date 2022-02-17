It was a performance that left the Indian River High School swim team coaching staff extremely proud and confident with so many new faces on the team this season. The Indians produced 32 personal-best swims and 14 new state cuts, and had three visits to the medal podium overall during the Henlopen Athletic Conference Swimming Championships last week at Sussex Academy.
The IR boys’ team placed fourth overall (210 points) in the team standings, while the girls were fifth overall (212 points). It was simply an amazing day for the Indians, with jaw-dropping time drops from practically every team member, with some athletes dropping 8-10 seconds off their times.
“I’m so proud of our team and their efforts,” IR head coach Colin Crandell said after last Saturday’s meet. “I would have never predicted that we’d have had as many personal-best swims today and have so many new qualifiers to state meet. We preached to the swimmers all week about the importance of a positive attitude and the right mental mindset.
“Once again, they proved to me that the most powerful tool we all own is our brain. The credit goes to them. They truly love each other and push each other to their limits. They bring me joy. I’m very pleased with their efforts, but extremely excited for next year. We only lose three swimmers — who will be greatly missed — so our potential for growth in unlimited.”
Junior Shane Hall had an exceptional meet for the Indians, picking up two individual medals, as well as a medal in a relay event. Hall placed third in the 200 free and was second in the 100 butterfly events individually. He then swam a leg for the Indians’ third-place 200 free relay team, with teammates Finn Bellistri, Alex Arnold and Max Forrey joining him.
Quinn Gonzalez had a staggering 32-second drop in time in his 500 free swim.
Cape Henlopen took home the team championship with their 431 overall points, followed by Sussex Academy (354) and Caesar Rodney (286).
The IR boys have qualified all three of their relay teams for the DIAA State Swimming Championships this weekend at the University of Delaware. Individually, Hall will participate in the 200 free and 100 butterfly. Forrey will swim in the 50 and 100 free events. Arnold and Bellistri will join him in the 50 free as well. Evan Peterson qualified for the season-finale state meet in the 100 backstroke.
For the girls, head coach Dana Schaefer could not have been more excited nor praised her girls more for their efforts last week.
“Every single swimmer hit a best time,” Schaefer exclaimed. “The girls’ 200 medley relay set the precedent for the girls’ team. Jordan Gonzalez started it all for the girls by swimming the 50 backstroke portion 1 second faster than her previous best time. It was thrilling to see her, as captain, setting the expectation right away.
“Then Elly Moore’s breaststroke split in the same relay was 3.5 seconds faster, followed by Kendra Aukland’s 50 butterfly, which was 2 seconds faster, and finally Michaela McDowell’s freestyle was also a second faster. They all put their past two weeks of hard training into a cohesive, competitive flow of force. I’m so proud of them for what they have accomplished together.”
According to Schaefer, that achievement alone would have made their day, but it was only the beginning.
Bella Scharp followed the relay with her swim in the 200 free, which was more than 2 seconds faster, qualifying her for the state championships. Brynn Crandell also dropped her time in the event, going 4 seconds faster.
“These improvements were proof of the progress these swimmers aimed for,” Schaefer said. “Both of these girls lead by example every day with their diligent determination, both in practice and when working out on their own to continue improving. They model the incessant striving for success.”
Moore used the motivation from her fast leg in the relay later in the 200 IM, clocking the same 50 butterfly split time of 33 seconds that she hit when she raced only that distance part of the medley relay. Overall, her other three legs were just as impressive as she cut 6 seconds off her time in the event. She would later slash 4 seconds off her best time in the 100 butterfly.
Her performance left the coaches amazed. It was “completely astonishing,” according to Schaefer.
Michaela McDowell, in her first HAC championship meet, rocked the pool, as well beating her best time in the IM by 7 seconds
“Michaela is a true workhorse in the water,” Schaefer praised. “Her body position is steady, and her strokes are smooth, even with her speed. She is a beautiful swimmer to watch, and has learned in practice from lane mates and role models Brynn and Bella that the effort on the hardest challenge translates to the best improvement in races.
“Brynn and Bella have connected deeply with her this season, which shows when they celebrate Michaela’s milestones.” Saturday, she said, “Bella embraced Michaela after they both posted new best times in the 100 free — and Michaela beat the seasoned veteran by a second. Bella is such a gracious and joyful teammate, with the highest integrity in sportsmanship. She is genuinely joyful and supportive of each teammate. We are blessed to have her as a captain.”
The praise from Schaefer didn’t stop there, however.
Junior Kendra Aukland bested her fastest time in the 50 free by almost a full second, which was good enough to achieve a faster seed time for placement in the state championships.
Schaefer noted that Aukland has been a U.S. Swimming competitor, “so these big meets are nothing new. We also counted on Kendra to lead off the 200 freestyle relay. She didn’t disappoint her team.”
Heather Smyth and Hannah Rock also turned in strong performances for the Indians. Both girls helped the 200 free relay team drop 3 seconds off their time. Both girls have proven to be valuable assets to the relay event.
Senior Madison Tipton wrapped up her scholastic swimming career going a half-second faster than her best time in the 100 breaststroke event. Lilah Hanley also was able to drop time in the 100 breaststroke, going 3 seconds faster than her best time.
“Madison and Lilah have both worked so hard together on breaststroke,” Schaefer noted. “Lilah has the experience of training for the Henlopen Conference meet, as well as the confidence in her abilities under the pressure in this meet. No wonder she improved as much as she did.”
Smyth also dropped more than a second off her best time in the 100 backstroke, while Jordan Gonzalez cut 3 seconds off her time in the same event. Crandell dropped an incredible 8 seconds off her top 500 free time as well.
The “Phenomenal Foursome” — as Schaefer likes to call them — of Scharp, Crandell, Gonzalez and McDowell each hit their fastest splits in a combined time that makes the team record in the 400 free relay event seem attainable.
“These girls really gelled into a relay that is fueled by each other’s spirit of success,” concluded Schaefer.
Sussex Academy was the overall team champion for the girls, with 359 points, while Sussex Tech (319), Cape Henlopen (309) and Caesar Rodney (227) finished in front of the Indians.
IR will send four girls to the state championships this weekend for individual events, in Bella Scharp (100 and 200 free), Michaela McDowell (100 free, 200 IM), Kendra Aukland (50 free) and Jordan Gonzalez (100 back). The Indians will also have their relay teams on hand for the state meet, but — like the boys — the swimmers have not been decided yet for those three events.