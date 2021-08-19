With quite possibly the largest turnout of girls in the program’s history, the Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team is off to a great start to the season. There is plenty of depth, for sure, but that depth also has plenty of experience playing. That makes for a smooth transition for new head coach Brigid Wolfgang.
“We had 30 kids, and we are thrilled,” gushed Wolfgang over the turnout. “I think it shows a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for the program. Almost everyone has played before at at least some level. Some certainly have more than others, but [I’m] very happy with the turnout, and very happy with the level of skill that these girls have already. Everything has been truly impressive.”
Wolfgang will have a familiar face of the program with her, in the form of Jay Clark. The two of them collectively have a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to the game of volleyball.
Next Saturday, Aug. 28, the Indians will serve up the start of their season with a scrimmage “play day” at Sussex Acadwemy beginning at 9 a.m. They will then host Sussex Tech on Tuesday, Aug. 31, for a regular scrimmage match before wrapping up the preseason slate at Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, Md., on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
A full season preview will be featured in the Coastal Point in the coming weeks.