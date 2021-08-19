Volleyball 2.jpg

IR freshman Gracie Hoban works on a bump drill with head coach Brigid Wolfgang during practice earlier this week.

 Coastal Point | Jason Feather

With quite possibly the largest turnout of girls in the program’s history, the Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team is off to a great start to the season. There is plenty of depth, for sure, but that depth also has plenty of experience playing. That makes for a smooth transition for new head coach Brigid Wolfgang.

“We had 30 kids, and we are thrilled,” gushed Wolfgang over the turnout. “I think it shows a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for the program. Almost everyone has played before at at least some level. Some certainly have more than others, but [I’m] very happy with the turnout, and very happy with the level of skill that these girls have already. Everything has been truly impressive.”

Wolfgang will have a familiar face of the program with her, in the form of Jay Clark. The two of them collectively have a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to the game of volleyball.

Next Saturday, Aug. 28, the Indians will serve up the start of their season with a scrimmage “play day” at Sussex Acadwemy beginning at 9 a.m. They will then host Sussex Tech on Tuesday, Aug. 31, for a regular scrimmage match before wrapping up the preseason slate at Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, Md., on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

A full season preview will be featured in the Coastal Point in the coming weeks.

Staff Reporter

Jason has been in journalism for over 20 years. He moved to Coastal Delaware in August 2017 with his daughters, Kylie, 18, and Grace, 14. He has a passion for high-school sports and especially values the relationships that he builds.