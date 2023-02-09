With the regular season winding down and its sights firmly set on the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (DIAA) state team duals tournament, the Indian River High School wrestling team made a trek north this week to Pennsylvania to do battle in one final regular-season duals showcase.
The Indians were also able to pick up a regular dual match with Upper Darby — a suburban Philadelphia school — on Friday, Feb. 3, to take the place of a previously scheduled match with First State Military Academy that was canceled due to over-scheduling.
“Overall, it was a very successful trip to Pennsylvania [last] weekend,” said veteran IR coach Jeff Windish. “Going 5-1 over the two days, we had the opportunity to wrestle some quality teams, and the coaching staff was very pleased with the team’s performance.
“Friday night’s dual with Upper Darby was a replacement match that we were fortunate to find when First State Military canceled our match due to over-scheduling. We did very a good job of securing bonus points in that match, and registering eight wins by pin and one by major decision. We have really focused our attention on trying to maximize our chances at bonus points and limiting the other teams’ bonus-point opportunities.”
The Indians had dropped the first match of the night against the Royals, but then rallied off six straight to build a lead that they would never relinquish. Five of those six wins came via pin fall, while the other came on major decision. Amami Marsiglin, Tyler McManus, Steven Mayfield, Kyree Knight and Angel Mora Salas had the pins for the Indians, with Evan Forjan posting the 14-5 major.
IR then won their final five matches of the night, with Jayvion Chandler, Jack Jestice, and Terrell Lewis each picking up pins, while Caleb McCabe and Clayton Cifuentes were awarded forfeits.
In the duals showcase on Saturday, the Indians posted four victories in five of their matches, with wins coming against Martin Luther King (57-16), Northeast (36-32), Pottstown (66-3) and Archbishop Carroll (56-16).
“Saturday’s dual-meet tournament was a great experience, especially finishing 4-1 on the day,” Windish assessed. “The dual-meet format is really nice because it puts the focus on the team, rather than any one individual. The kids were all involved, and they did a great job of supporting each other throughout the day.”
Tyler McManus (120 pounds), Angel Mora-Salas (144) and Jayvion Chandler (165) all went 5-0 on the day, Windish noted, “which is outstanding considering the competition they were facing.”
Jack Jestice (175/190) and Caleb McCabe (175/190), he said, “both had a very good weekend, picking up some key wins when we needed them.”
Evan Forjan (138) and Alex Butts (150) “both wrestled very well and beat some quality opponents,” he added, while Terrell Lewis (215) “did an outstanding job wrestling up a weight at 285 for most of our matches. He is improving with every match and with some fine tuning over the next few weeks may surprise some people at the Henlopen Conference tournament.”
The biggest thing that the Indians’ coaching staff was happy about was their ability to get some younger guys into the mix.
“We were also able to get some of our younger wrestlers some mat time” last weekend, noted Windish.
Ricky Wiggins (120), Kameron Brown (126) and Luis Hicks (138) “all got time in the varsity lineup, which is a great building block for next season.”
The Indians were set to have their final dual meet of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 8, (after Coastal Point press time), at home against Delmar, where they were also set to honor their senior grapplers — Ryan Bunting, Jack Jestice and Levi Reese. The Henlopen Athletic Conference tournament will take place Feb. 24-25 at Milford, with the DIAA State Championships commencing March 3-4 at Cape Henlopen High School.