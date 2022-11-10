This was supposed to be a preview of the playoffs.
And Indian River thought it had a puncher’s chance of challenging Big Red for the Division 1A, District 2, regular-season title.
Instead, the Green & Gold became just the latest victim of the explosive Laurel Bulldog offense and its suffocating defense.
The defending Division 1A state champs trounced the visiting Indians, 56-14, last Friday night, Nov. 4, to clinch the 2022 regular-season Division 1A, District 2, title. The 56 points allowed were the most since an Indians’ 58-0 loss at Woodbridge on Oct. 25, 2019.
The playoff-bound Indians will go back to the game planning (drawing) board.
Their hopes of a state title will most assuredly wind through Laurel.
“They are a good football team, with seniors who have been playing together for four years,” said head coach Phil Townsend after the Indians fell to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in Division 1A, District 2b play. “They made some big plays, and we needed to limit the big plays. We had some guys get banged up, and we had to pull a few starters to make sure they are healthy enough to finish the season.”
The Bulldogs (9-0 overall, 6-0 in district play) have now accumulated 409 points (45 points per game) while allowing only 45 (5 points per game), including four shutouts.
Laurel put up its second-highest point total of the season, scoring less than a minute after the opening kickoff.
Senior quarterback Kaden Shockley connected with senior wide receiver Brady Lee with a 54-yard TD toss. The Big Red highlight reel continued when senior running back Kylse Wilson scored on runs of 5 and 10 yards, respectively, to give Laurel a 21-0 lead at the end of the opening stanza.
The Indians cut into their deficit, 21-7, when freshman quarterback Dylan Grise found freshman wide receiver Darnell Stokes with a 17-yard scoring strike early in the second quarter. But Wilson scored again on a 1-yard TD run, sophomore running back Tate Walls erupted for a 36-yard scoring jaunt, and junior defensive back Royce Scotton chipped in with a 43-yard “pick six” (interception return for a TD) that gave Laurel a 42-7 lead.
Indian River’s offense took a deep breath and scored before intermission.
Grise found Stokes again, this time with a 63-yard TD aerial to make it 42-14.
But there was no miraculous comeback. Laurel finished the scoring when Walls ran for an 11-yard TD in the third quarter, and Scotton added a 6-yard six-point jaunt in the fourth.
The Indian River offense finished with 164 yards, only 32 of them on the ground. Grise completed 9 of 23 pass attempts for 132 yards, two TDs and the pickoff. Stokes had four receptions for 97 yards and two scores, while sophomore wide receiver Kyree Knight added three snares for 21 yards. Senior tailback Hayden Hall was the Indians’ leading rusher, with 31 yards on eight carries.
Defensively, Indian River allowed 376 yards, 280 of them on the ground. Senior defensive back Donovan Roos led the team with six tackles, while defensive back Hall and junior linebacker Collin King each contributed four stops.
“We have to execute on every play on both sides of the ball,” said Townsend. “We made too many mistakes, and we just didn’t maintain blocks or finish tackles. Execution is going to be key” going forward, he said.
Next up: Early College at Delaware State University
The Indians were set to complete their regular season on Thursday night (after Coastal Point press time), at home against Early College at Delaware State University with a 6 p. m. opening kickoff. The Hornets were 0-8 overall, and 0-4 in district play, heading into last week’s game against First State Military Academy.
The Hornets “are a young team,” said Townsend. “This week, we need to focus on ourselves and improve on the fundamentals of blocking and tackling. We’ll clean things up as we prepare for the playoffs.”
All eight playoff teams, which will be reseeded for the playoffs, are set within the two Division 1A districts. District 1 playoff teams are St. Elizabeth (9-0 overall, 6-0 district), Wilmington Charter (8-1, 5-1), Tatnall (5-4, 4-2) and St. Andrew’s (4-5, 3-3). District 2 playoff teams are Laurel, Odessa (5-4, 5-1), Indian River and Seaford (6-3, 3-3).