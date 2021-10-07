Making a statement takes guts and talent, especially when challenged to back up those words with action.
Indian River High School’s football team wanted to prove its validity about being a contender — and no longer a pretender — for a post-season playoff berth heading into last Friday night’s early-season showdown against division, district and area rival Seaford.
Did the Indians make their statement? How about the Gettysburg Address (Abraham Lincoln), “I Have a Dream (Martin Luther King Jr.) and “We Shall Fight on the Beaches” (Winston Churchill) all rolled into one?
“We played as a team and executed our game plan,” said Indians head coach Phil Townsend after his student-athletes dominated the visiting Blue Jays, 35-6, before a large, enthusiastic crowd at Indian River High School Stadium. “Our game plan this week was to be more physical. We accomplished our goal, and the scoreboard took care of itself. We had a great week of practice and prepared well for the game.”
The Green & Gold served notice that they are in serious pursuit of the school’s first post-season football berth since 2013, improving to 2-0 and a first-place tie with Laurel atop Division 1A, District 2, and 2-1 overall. It was also the first time the Indians offense has rung up two 30-plus-point games in the same season since the 2013 campaign.
Ryan to the rescue
Senior quarterback Ryan Sheerer made his first start after recovering from a pre-season mishap, in place of Ben Cordrey, who suffered an injury late in the 31-0 victory over Odessa on Sept. 17.
Utilizing his stable of talented, quick running backs, Sheerer guided his offense into a comfortable rhythm beginning with its first possession, controlling the ball with repeated long- and mid-range drives to accumulate 266 rushing and 310 all-purpose yards.
“Ryan came right in and was smooth,” said senior running back Dalton Hall, who led all rushers with 114 yards on six carries. “He picked up after Ben. We could not have asked him to do a better job. He just took control of this team and of the game.”
Townsend added that Sheerer “demanded control of the huddle immediately. The guys responded well to Ryan running the offense this week, and he played the way he practiced last week.”
Play of the Game
Hall turned in the signature offensive play of the game. Teammate T.J. Burke had given Indian River a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter by capping a drive with a 7-yard scoring run, his second rushing TD of the season. On the Indians’ third possession of the game, Hall took a Sheerer handoff, bustled through some heavy traffic and accelerated into another gear as he hit the open field. Hall crossed the goal line like a runaway sports car at the end of a 60-yard scoring run — his second rushing TD of 2021 — that brought the crowd to its feet.
“The offensive line blocked well for the running back core all night,” said Townsend. “On Dalton’s run, there was enough room to drive a truck through the hole. His speed and athleticism caused that play to be more than a just big gain.”
Burke’s 2-point conversion run gave IR a 14-0 advantage, and the Indians were back in business after sophomore Collin King recovered a Blue Jays fumble on senior kicker Tristen Hood’s ensuing squib boot. The turnover led to another TD when Dalton Hall’s brother, junior Hayden Hall, raced around the right end for a 10-yard tally, his third rushing TD of the campaign, for a 21-0 lead. Hayden Hall finished the game with 53 yards on 10 carries.
“Our offense was very smooth. The line did a great job opening holes, and I attribute that to the repetition in practice,” said Sheerer. “We put in a great deal of work all week long, and when things go smoothly in practice, they go smoothly in the game.”
Sheerer connected with senior wide receiver Laron Horsey on a 12-yard TD hookup with 2:10 remaining in the first half to give Indian River a 28-0 lead at intermission.
“Ryan and I looked at each other, I ran a corner route, he threw it perfectly… and all I just had to do was just catch it,” said Horsey.
“Laron is an athletic, physical football player on both sides of the ball,” said Townsend. “He has great hands and natural instincts.” Horsey also provides “great senior leadership,” he added, and is “a player who speaks with actions.”
Junior running back Donovan Roos completed another long Indians drive late in the third quarter, with his first TD of 2021, on a three-run jaunt that made it 35-0. Seaford’s Tymere David broke the shutout with a 12-yard scoring run midway through the fourth quarter, preventing IR from posting its second straight whitewash.
The defense rests its case
While the Indian River offense was purring along, its defense staged a clinic on holding a potentially explosive rival attack in complete check. The Indians’ defensive front and linebackers successfully choked off bursts up the middle, and their pursuit stuffed sweeps and counters designed to give the Blue Jays’ speedsters opportunities to veer into the open field. The defensive backs also got into the act, holding Seaford to just 11 passing yards after Roos and Hayden Hall each broke up a pass.
“We’ve been doing cone drills [to improve our] pursuit angles, and that made us a better team” at stopping the run, said Horsey, a defensive end who helped his unit hold the Blue Jays to -3 yards total offense through the first three quarters and 79 yards of total offense for the game. The coaching staff, he said, had the players watching Seaford game film, “And we were ready for them. We just executed.”
Townsend lauded the defense for their ability to “play really well and swarm to the ball all night. The defense had a good week of practice and was prepared for Seaford,” he noted. “Our goal was to be more physical, and I think the defense exceeded their goal.”
Junior Chance Hocker led the stifling defense with five tackles, Hayden Hall added four stops with a sack, and junior Ashton Stephens, junior Dennis Norwood and senior Jack Williamson had a trio of tackles.
According to Dalton Hall, “Our front five is bigger, stronger and faster than their front five. And we muscled them.” He said the difference is in their work in the weight room. “It always shows in the weight room.”
By the numbers:
• IR junior running back Ja’chi Duncan contributed 40 rushing yards on seven carries and 56 yards on four punt returns, while Burke finished with 44 yards on 10 carries.
• Hood converted all three of his point-after TD attempts.
The Division 1A, District 2, Indians were set to travel to Wilmington this Thursday night, Oct. 7, (after Coastal Point press time) to play the St. Elizabeth Vikings in their homecoming game, beginning at 6 p.m. The Vikings are a member of District 1 in Division 1A, and their remaining girls’ and boys’ athletic teams are members of the Catholic Conference.
The Vikings are 4-0, including a 47-0 victory over Glasgow at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington last Friday night. They have outscored their first four opponents 181-18.
Thursday’s game result affects the Indians for seeding purposes only if they qualify for the Division 1A post season, but will not help to determine whether they reach the post-season.