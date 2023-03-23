The Indian River High School boys’ tennis team lost a strong group of student-athletes from last year’s 10-2 season to graduation — namely all three of their standout singles players: Chris Sichina, Dane Shuart and Matt Engel.
The 2023 Indians will have a group of inexperienced but very capable players ready to step into the vacancies. However, their growth through the early part of the season will determine just how much success the team will have this year.
The individuals vying for varsity spots are returning seniors Nolan Vasil, Owen Andahazy and Greg Finneran, as well as juniors Caleb Rodgers and Alan Phomsouvanh.
“We are a very inexperienced team, working daily on the fundamentals of the game,” second year head coach Neil Beahan said about this year’s squad. “This puts us pretty far behind the mark for a varsity team. I suspect we will struggle early, until we get game-day tougher, and then we should fare pretty well.
“Well beyond tennis, this is a terrific group of young men. It’s a pleasure to work with them every day and watch their growth — on the courts, and in classes and life.”
The team should be bolstered by Italian exchange student senior Stefano Cresta, who Beahan says is “far and away our best player.”
Other members of the team this year include Brandon Cimarron Fernandez, Xavier Hernandez Sandoval, Evan Sprucebank, Landon Arauz and Brayden Bennetch.
The Indians opened their 2023 campaign on the road at Worcester Prep on Tuesday, March 21, and were set to play at Polytech on Thursday, March 23, after Coastal Point press time. Their first home match will be on Monday, March 27, when they host Odessa.