A year ago, they tasted success.
And they are hungry for more.
The Indian River High School football team hopes to continue its successful run when it opens the 2022 season at area rival Stephen Decatur in a non-conference matchup this Friday night. The opening kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Seahawk Stadium in Berlin, Md., just south of Route 50.
“We are working hard each day in practice and looking to get better,” said Indians’ head football coach Phillip Townsend. “We graduated [11] key players, and we are finding the guys to fill those holes. We will only get better each week. We are prepared to start the season, but any coach will tell you we need more reps.”
The Indians capitalized on the new DIAA football realignment that created a third division and grouped teams together by their abilities and enrollment, which resulted in more competitive matchups.
Indian River nearly doubled its offensive output from 115 points in seven games in 2020 to 222 points in nine 2021 contests, while reaching the postseason for the first time since 2013.
The 6-5-0 Indians defeated St. Andrew’s 36-0 in the opening round of the playoffs before falling 33-0 to eventual 1A state champion Laurel.
The search for a new quarterback highlighting this year’s pre-season training camp has resulted in a dual-quarterback attack. Sophomore Trey Hill and freshman Dylan Grise have impressed the coaching staff to the extent that “we will be using both quarterbacks throughout the season. Trey will start game one, and Dylan will get playing time as well,” said Townsend.
The coach said he feels that opening the season against Stephen Decatur will provide a good yardstick as the Indians head into their Division 1A schedule.
“Decatur is a good football team with a lot of athletes.” The matchup, he said, “will prepare us to compete against the tougher teams in our district,” such as defending Division 1A state champion Laurel and Seaford.
The 2021 Seahawks went 8-3-0 under new coach Jake Coleman, including a 48-15 victory at Indian River in the home team’s season-opener a year ago. The Seahawks reached the MPSSAA quarterfinals before losing 28-14 to Huntingtown last November.
Decatur opened its 2022 season last Friday night with a 43-13 victory at Bayside 3A/2A Conference rival James Bennett.