The Indians girls' soccer team scored early and often, sending their seniors out on a winning note with a 22-2 thumping of Hodgson Vo-Tech last Friday, May 14. The win improved the Indians’ record to 6-7 on the season and gave them the program’s most wins in a season.
Senior Drew Szlasa scored five goals to lead the way, with classmate Morgan McGee adding four of her own. Szlasa finished the season with a team-high 38 goals.
Kylie Kirschner and Kylie Harris each recorded hat tricks for the Indians, with Madeline Harris chipping in with a pair of goals. Other scorers for IR included Samantha Teoli, Alexandra Hall, Karla Castillo, Maggie Borrelli and Vivian Felipe-Lucas. Assists were credited to McGee (2), Szlasa (2), Madeline Harris (1) and Kylie Harris (1).
Senior goalie Allyson Clark wrapped up her high-school scholastic career with an eight-save performance. The Indians held a 28-10 advantage in shots for the game.
The game featured the final IR efforts in the careers for Szlasa, Castillo, Clark, Hall, Madeline Harris, Kirschner, McGee and Victoria Von Ziethen.
Boys’ volleyball
The Indians closed out their season in the quarterfinal round of the Delaware Boys’ Volleyball Coaches Association tournament with a 3-1 setback to No. 3 seed Delaware Military Academy. The second-seeded Indians had defeated DMA just 12 days prior, in the regular-season finale.
The Seahawks won the first two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-14 before the Indians took a hard-fought third set 26-24. DMA was able to fight off the IR comeback bid, closing out the match 25-21 in the fourth set to advance.
Golf
The Indian River High School golf team is busy preparing for its postseason run with the Henlopen Athletic Conference tournament set to take place on Tuesday, May 25, at Wild Quail Country Club. Caesar Rodney is the host team for the tournament.
IR will look to seniors Willem Lambertson and Zach Lingenfelter to continue their regular-season success, with both golfers having already qualified for the DIAA State Golf Championships, on Tuesday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 2, at Maple Dale Country Club.
State tournament berths
Four spring sports teams have qualified for the DIAA state playoffs, with Henlopen Athletic Conference champions from the baseball and girls’ soccer teams being joined by the boys’ lacrosse and softball squads as well.
The baseball team earned the No. 19 seed with their 11-8 overall mark. The Indians were set to open their state playoffs run on Thursday, May 20, (after Coastal Point press time) at No. 14 seed Archmere.
The girls’ soccer team looks to build off of all their success in April and May, sporting a 12-game winning streak to this point. After starting the season at 1-2, the Indians are quite possibly the hottest team heading into the tournament.
They are the No. 4 seed and earned a bye in the first round of the DIAA Division II state playoffs. They will host the winner of No. 5 Ursuline and No. 12 Sanford on Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m.
The boys’ lacrosse team were set to hit the road for their first round DIAA state playoff contest at Tower Hill on Wednesday, May 19, (after Coastal Point press time). The No. 10-seeded Indians took an 11-4 overall mark into the contest with a six-game win streak of their own.
IR softball has certainly had its fair share of growing pains this year but battled to earn itself a spot in the postseason dance. The Indians earned the No. 24 seed and were set to travel to No. 9 Appoquinimink in their first-round matchup. The Indians closed out their regular season with a 5-3 win over Newark Charter School on Wednesday, May 12, to finish with a 6-11 overall mark.