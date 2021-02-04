After more than two weeks off due to quarantining for COVID precautions following their game against Delmar, the Indian River High School girls’ basketball team picked right up where they left off pulling out a narrow 25-24 win over host Lake Forest last Saturday, Jan. 30.
Trailing by a point with just 12.8 seconds left in the game and fresh out of a timeout, the Indians’ Savannah O’Shields inbounded the ball to Lauren Meehan, who passed it ahead to a wide open Scarlett Dunn. Dunn’s layup attempt was off the mark, but Lauren Meehan rebounded the ball, and put it back up and in with just 5.7 second remaining.
It proved to be the winning points the Indians would need to remain unbeaten at 3-0 on the season.
“It was a hard fought game for us,” said first-year IR coach Roger Clay. “Our defense kept us in the game because we struggled a lot offensively. We had a lot of great looks early on that just wouldn't drop in the hoop for us, and that’s how our offense went pretty much the whole game.
“Good thing is we didn't quit running the offense. We moved the ball well, and maintained our composure late in the game when it mattered most. We showed a great sense of resiliency. Our best effort of the game came from the other twin, Micayla Meehan. Her effort on both ends of the floor helped us secure the much-needed win. Scarlett Dunn hit a few key shots for us in clutch moments for her first game on the court as well. Overall, I'm really proud of our girls, and we hope to continue improving each night.”
All five starters figured into the scoring for the Indians in the low-scoring affair. Dunn led the Indians with 8 markers, while Lauren Meehan chipped in with 7. Micayla Meehan added 6 points with Le’Anya Garrison and O’Shields each scoring 2.
IR was to play Seaford on Tuesday, Feb. 2, but due to a school closure for the Indians thanks to inclement weather throughout southern Sussex County the game with the Blue Jays was postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 3. Results for the game can be found on our Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
IR can’t overcome Lake’s Kimbrough-Roach’s 42 in loss
The Indians fell behind early, and were never able to recover in a 74-59 loss to Lake Forest on Saturday, Jan. 30. The Spartans were led by Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach’s 42 points as the senior was simply dominating inside and on the glass.
“We had a rough morning,” admitted IR head coach Devin Mann of the early weekend tilt. “Defensively, we allowed them to beat us with one guy. (Kimbrough-Roach) physically imposed his will on us in the paint, and we never stepped up to the plate. After struggling to guard him 1-on-1, we threw two different zone looks at him, and also tried running guys at him when he caught the ball. None of it bothered him.
“Honestly, it looked at times that we were intimidated by him, and the box score confirms that. Going into Saturday, we knew he would be a dominant presence, and we discussed getting a body on him.”
The Indians got balanced scoring across the board with three players hitting double-figures, including seniors Gage Spinks (17), Willem Lambertson (15), and Brendon Bradford (12) leading the way. The trio combined to knock down nine trifectas from beyond the arc.
“Offensively, we had a good game,” Mann continued. “We ran our offense really well at times, and got good looks regardless of makes. We also showcased our ability to shoot the ball making 10 three-pointers. In practice, we shoot really well, and Saturday is the first time that as a team we shot it at a good clip.
“We also did a great job of taking care of the ball, which has been a struggle every game. Game-by-game, I am seeing improvements in different aspects, we just have to find a way to put it all together.”
The Indians found themselves trailing 41-19 at the halftime intermission and 59-32 heading into the final quarter.
Joshua Townsend (5), Jamie Burns (4), Ja’siah Rounds (4), and Tristen Hood (2) also got themselves into the offensive effort.
The Indians were to play Seaford on Tuesday, Feb. 2, but inclement weather forced the game to be postponed to the following day on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Results for the game can be found on our Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page.
HIGH SCHOOL UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Indians fall to Riders in opener, 26-15
The season tipped off for the Indian River High School Unified basketball team on Friday, Jan. 29, when they hosted Caesar Rodney. With a great deal of new talent on the team for the 2021 campaign, the Indians are still working through some chemistry issues as they struggled on the offensive end of the court.
Junior Gabe “Big Shot” Mouynivong led the Indians with 5 points, including a three-point shot from beyond the arc. Colton Benton and Nariah Showell each chipped in 4 points, while Colby Willem dropped in a bucket for a deuce.
CR was led by sophomore Ammar McNair’s 8 points with Jaden Bryant (6) and Youssef Kamali (4), Na’Siem Velez (4), Maxx Kerr (2), and Garrett Payne (2) also getting in the scoring column.
The Indians will travel to Cape Henlopen for their next game on Monday, Feb. 8, as they take on the Vikings. IR has beated Cape in their previous two meetings winning 16-15 in 2019 and 31-21 in 2020.