This week, we take a look at the second set of Indian River High School spring sports teams, including baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ volleyball, boys’ lacrosse and track-and-field. Coaches and players have been working on the fields and courts for a couple weeks now, with their first actual game action coming in the next week.
Softball
She was supposed to have her first season last year, but we all know why that didn’t happen. So, Sarah Powell will finally get the chance to lead the Indian River softball program as the team takes the field for the 2021 campaign, and she has quite a loaded team to boot.
Following their 13-5 record from the 2019 season that saw them reach the DIAA state playoffs, the Indians will be storming out of the dugouts with key returnees including Samantha Derickson, Brandi Mitchell, Savannah O’Shields and Logan Marvel.
Sophomores Kinsley Hall, Jillian Collins, Izzy Wade and Lily Hoban are also back on the varsity roster, and will be seeing their first varsity action this year after missing out on it last year.
“We are very excited to be able to play this season,” Powell said. “We have a young, but hardworking, group of girls. They come to practice every day and push themselves. They have been listening and absorbing what we have been telling them, and I can’t wait to see it pay off this season.”
Powell will also be counting on key newcomers, such as Reagan Kansak, Katie McHale, Olivia Hitchens, Macy Blades and Megan Daisey, to have an impact this season.
“Luckily, all the girls play travel ball, so they were still able to work on their skills and continue live play throughout the summer into the fall,” Powell added. “I know a lot of girls were in the gym, working out, in the off season. The only negative effect is those girls who lost a year of play.”
As with all of the sports seasons so far this school year, the student-athletes will be required to wear masks during all practices and games. Powell said she isn’t too concerned, since many of her players have already been playing other sports this season, and already have experience wearing the masks during those seasons.
“It isn’t an ideal situation, having to wear a mask and play a sport, but most of the girls played a sport this fall or winter, and were already prepared and used to the expectation,” acknowledged Powell. “Even though we have been required to wear a mask for almost a year now, doing it during play will be one of those things where we constantly have to remind each other. Ultimately, we want everyone safe, and we don’t want to jeopardize our season.”
The Indians will open the season with a home date against Laurel on Tuesday, March 23, before two straight road contests, against Sussex Academy (Thursday, March 25) and Caravel Academy (Saturday, March 27).
“I would like to welcome Lauren Illian, Eldred Cress and Eliza Bomhardt to the coaching staff,” concluded Powell. “I am blessed to work beside each of them, as they each bring something unique to the table.”
Baseball
Like his softball counterpart, Steven Longo is actually in his second year with the IR baseball program but will be getting his first full season this year. The Indians finished 2019 with a 7-11 record that was marred with several injuries to key players.
They will look to turn around those fortunes with the likes of River Vickers, Tyler Bowen, Kyle Coffey and Derek Bellamere back in the fold, and Longo is expecting big things from those players.
A pair of newcomers who will be counted on to make an impact right out of the gates includes sophomores Ben Cordrey and Frank Bunting.
“I feel the pandemic had its pros and cons for every baseball program,” Longo said. “It was not fun missing out on baseball last year. But I would say most of the players in our program this year grew and matured a lot during this time off, and also became a lot more grateful. The pandemic showed everyone how quickly baseball could be taken away. Because of that, our players have come out these past two weeks and worked very hard, and, I believe, will continue to and will make some noise this season.”
Longo also said he feels that his players are already acclimated to wearing the masks.
“It is definitely an adjustment, but it is what it is, and every team has to deal with it,” he said. “So, we are making sure as coaches to ensure that our players understand all the protocols and safety guidelines that are required.”
The Indians will open their season with a home game against Laurel on Tuesday, March 23, before traveling to play against Sussex Academy at Sports at the Beach in Georgetown on Friday, March 26. The following day — Saturday, March 27 — they will host Middletown.
Girls’ soccer
Veteran head soccer coach Steve Kilby knows that the target is always on the collective backs of his players, because of the perennial success of his program. Kilby continues to churn out winning teams year after year, and 2021 should certainly be no different than the rest.
His 2019 team finished the year 12-5 overall, with a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division title, as well as a postseason run in the DIAA playoffs that came to an end in the semifinals round.
This year’s squad will have some talented players on the pitch, led by two electrifying senior scorers in Izzy Binko and Sia Diakos. Joining them are key returnees including seniors Lauren Meehan and Micayla Meehan, juniors Brynn McCabe, Madison Tipton, Chloe Beam, Hannah Bird and Hanna Bird, and sophomores Kendall Cathell and Isabella Scurci.
“We will set the same three goals as always — win the Southern Division, Henlopen Conference and state title,” Kilby said. “We have an extremely strong core, and have added some talented freshmen, along with Bella Scurci, who is a sophomore, and lost her freshman year due to COVID-19 last spring.
“I will be looking for strong leadership from our dynamic duo, senior captains Sia Diakos and Izzy Binko. They can have a huge impact on our success, and additionally we have added two additional captains, Hannah Bird and Brynn McCabe. We are anxious to play this season, that is for sure.”
The “talented freshmen” who Kilby alluded to include Lila Hanley, Maddie Neal, Addison Jerns, Shailyn Carney and Alex Davidson.
“Hopefully, not playing last spring does not hurt us too much, as we have several girls who are active club players,” added Kilby. “Additionally, you factor in that the other schools in the state also lost their spring season last year.”
The Indians will open their 2021 season with a pair of road games, at Smyrna on Tuesday, March 23, and at Sussex Academy on Thursday, March 25. Their first home game will be Monday, March 29, when they host Delaware Military Academy.
Boys’ lacrosse
The 2019 Indian River boys’ lacrosse team had a successful season, in that it worked its way to a 10-6 overall record with a berth in the DIAA state playoffs. The 10 wins tied the program record for wins in a season, while the team finished 16th in the final state rankings.
Head coach Dave Spencer is back for his sixth season coaching the Green & Gold, and he has an extremely talented and experienced group of players chomping at the bit to get things rolling.
Ben Spencer, Ryan Furman, Max Forrey, Gavin Danieri, Thomas Gogarty, Jax Cathell, Bastian Perry, Chris Cruz, Anthony Mazza, Evan Peterson and Max Curcio are all key returnees that are expected to play a huge part in the team’s fortunes this year.
R.J. Senseny, Bennett White and Kyle Topper are a trio of newcomers that Spencer is looking to blend into the mix as well.
“We feel that we have a great group of hard-working young men that should be competitive,” Spencer said. “We are in the same position as every other team in the state, where we never had a season last year to develop some of our talent. So, we’ve been working hard, and hope to be competitive in each game.”
Ben Spencer and Ryan Furman will both be looking to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level. Spencer recently signed his letter-of-intent to play at the NCAA Division III King’s College in Wilkes Barre, Pa. Furman will be attempting to join the club team at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.
Coach Spencer and his staff are making sure their players continue to abide by the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the DIAA for this season.
“We have been very careful to adhere to the guidelines put forth by DIAA,” the coach said. “Everyone is doing a great job handling it, and it’s been pretty positive, since the boys are excited to be playing this spring. We know it’s part of what we have to do, and our players have embraced that.”
The Indians get to open the season with three straight home games when they host Delmar (Wednesday, March 24), Sussex Academy (Friday, March 26) and Milford (Monday, March 29). They will then hit the road for three straight games after the spring break, starting with a meeting at Caesar Rodney on Saturday, April 10.
“The coaching staff would like to thank the school community and the local surrounding community for its ongoing effort to support the Indian River boys’ lacrosse program,” Spencer concluded.
Boys’ volleyball
There may be no greater effect of a missed season on an IRHS team than it had on the boys’ volleyball program. Following their state championship run in 2019, the Indians had gained quite a bit of momentum for the program, which has seemed to fall off thanks to the canceled 2020 season, as well as the way the school days are structured in the hybrid learning format.
Fourth-year head coach Jim Barnes is back to try to rebuild that momentum from the undefeated state championship season, but he will have just two players back from that team to help.
Juniors Carson Barnes and Finn Bellistri are the only two players who were on the 2019 state title-winning team, and their experience will be counted upon heavily, as well as being the Achilles heel for the success for the Indians this year.
“Finn is working on being our primary setter, and Carson is a very talented, experienced player that will be exciting and fun to watch as he leads a very new and inexperienced team,” Barnes said of his two returnees. Assistant coach Jay Clark, he noted, “is also a key returnee, as he has a lot of volleyball experience and continues to do so much for IR volleyball.”
The Indians are small in numbers this year, with just seven players on the roster, which Barnes attributed to students not being in the building full-time.
“Crushing,” Barnes put it simply when asked how the missed season affected the program. “We had 14 players last year,” he said of the point before the season was canceled, “and we are down to seven this year. We lost the momentum that the boys’ volleyball team had. I believe that if other students could have seen some of the matches scheduled for last season, we would have had more boys come out for the team this year. I also feel that if the students were in the school, more of them may have come out to play or at least try volleyball.”
Newcomers including Michael Peterson (a senior), Gustavo Rivera (a junior), Jordy Estrada (a sophomore), Liland Wylie (a sophomore) and Grason Howard (a freshman) will all be getting a baptism by fire as they are thrown right into the mix with such a small roster.
“We didn’t get a chance to work with the new players in 2020 to get them better for this season,” Barnes added. “We are just happy to have a team. I am not sure what our competition is like, as many of them are in the same position as us this season. Seeing the boys improve is always good to see, and Carson will be a fun and exciting player to watch. Our goal is to improve, have fun and win.
“Thanks to our athletic director, Todd Fuhrmann, who has worked hard to make this season happen for us, and getting us the gym time we need to play and improve. We are very thankful for that.”
The Indians will have a 10-match schedule for this year and will open things up with a road trip to St. Mark’s to take on the Spartans on Wednesday, March 24. Their first home date will come against HAC member Cape Henlopen on Tuesday, March 30.
Track-and-field
Head coach Bob Hahn is back for his 11th season at the helm of the Indian River track-and-field program. The Indians’ boys went 4-9 in their 2019 season, while the girls sported a 5-8 mark.
The boys will feature three key returnees, Lucas Weber, Declan Burke and Jackson Donnelly — all seniors. They will be leaned upon heavily to provide leadership to a very young team that will feature newcomers including Cole Brickman and Ashton Stephens.
For the girls, fresh off her success during the fall cross-country and winter swimming seasons, Brynn Crandell is expected to score some big points for the Indians this spring as well.
“We have a very young, inexperienced team who will be looking to gain varsity experience,” Hahn acknowledged. “They will be working this season to improve overall as a team and as individuals, while setting personal best records and school records as they work to qualify and compete in the state track meet.”
Like every other program in the state, Hahn and the Indians are looking to see how the year away from the track will affect them for 2021.
“Having a year off has made us come into the season with a very un-proven and -tested roster,” Hahn added. “Both the freshmen and sophomore classes have not competed in a varsity track meet yet. The freshmen last competed in track-and-field in seventh grade.”
The Indians will open their 2021 campaign by hosting a tri-meet with Early College High School and Seaford on Tuesday, April 13. They will then travel to Woodbridge for a quad-meet with the Blue Raiders, Sussex Academy and Laurel on Monday, April 19.
A road dual meet with Lake Forest is slated for Monday, May 3; then a home dual meet with Sussex Tech will wrap up the season on Friday, May 7.