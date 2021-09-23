Whenever Indian River junior and quarterback Ben Cordrey takes the snap from center and pivots to hand off the football, he has an emerging collection of gifted running backs to whom he can hand the pigskin.
That treasure trove of talent was on full display Friday night, Sept. 17, igniting the Indians to a resounding 31-0 triumph over the Odessa Ducks before a large, enthusiastic, student-fueled crowd at Indian River High School Stadium.
The historic game, which was the first for both schools in the DIAA’s reclassified Division 1A, District 2 (for small-enrollment schools), featured the first Indian River gridiron shutout since a 2015 whitewash over Seaford, 48-0.
Cordrey said he is extremely thankful for the variety of skill he has in the Indians’ backfield.
“We have a fullback who also plays right guard,” he noted of senior T.J. Burke. “We also have two brothers who are very talented halfbacks that can run and also block for T.J.,” he added of senior Dalton and junior Hayden Hall. “Then we have ‘Big Deuce’ who is really fast,” he said of junior Jachi Duncan.
Running out of a full-house (or three-back) set, the Indians’ crowded backfield combined for 269 rushing yards and three of the team’s four touchdowns.
Dalton Hall started the end zone parade by blasting his way through heavy traffic for a punishing 43-yard score midway through the first quarter. Hall, who finished with a game-high 101 rushing yards on seven carries, added a 2-point conversion run for an early 8-0 IR lead.
Burke, a 295-pound converted guard, found the end zone on a 5-yard burst that increased the Indians’ lead to 15-0 later in the opening stanza. Burke is a prime example of how IR head coach Phil Townsend and his coaching staff seize the opportunity to transforming an athletic lineman into a productive running back.
“We saw how elusive T.J. was when he played on our seven-on-seven season,” said Townsend of the team’s off-season skill-position summer play. “He does a nice job of cutting off the blocks that he picks up,” he noted of Burke’s skill at changing direction. “Here’s an athletes who participated during the summer to stay in shape and build camaraderie, and he also had several touchdown catches.
“The bottom line was we saw things from him that we liked,” Townsend added. “Initially, we were going to put him in for goal-line packages, and then he played his way” into a more prominent role. “We also feel some of our other running backs respond well when he’s blocking” for them out of the backfield. “The truth is, he doesn’t look like a 295-pound guy coming out of the backfield, and he’s definitely coachable.”
Introducing a new threat
The Indians introduced yet another running threat early in the second quarter, in Duncan. The junior brought the home team’s fans to their feet with an electrifying 62-yard scoring run. Duncan, who last played football in middle school and had just one carry, for -1 yard, a week ago, delayed his acceleration while patiently awaiting teammates’ blocks to create holes. He then transitioned into a faster gear, his explosiveness and ability to change direction propelling him through traffic and into the end zone for a 22-0 IR lead.
“I just got the ball from Ben and had some great blocks by my teammates,” said Duncan, who finished with 83 yards on four carries. “All I had to do was follow those blocks, then I saw the crease” he said of the running lane created by teammates’ blocks, and took it to the end zone. “Hey — I did what I was supposed to do.”
His skills, “are just something I was naturally born with,” added Duncan, who also set up Burke’s touchdown with an equally explosive punt return. “Every day I go to practice to work hard and try to perfect my game. And I never forget to thank my offensive line for the space they create for me.”
Townsend said he sees much promise in Duncan, who is now mended from an injury suffered during a pre-season scrimmage.
“We didn’t rush Jachi [pronounced ‘jack-eye’] because we didn’t want to put him in a situation he didn’t know,” said Townsend. “We told him we would make adjustments to get him the ball. As this year continues and his confidence builds, you’re going to see a lot more from him.”
A 2-point safety created by an errant Odessa snap in punt formation that sailed out of the end zone gave the hosts a 24-0 lead at intermission.
The Indians finished the scoring late in the third quarter when Cordrey connected with junior wide receiver Chance Hocker on a 19-yard touchdown pass. Cordrey completed four of seven passes for 85 yards as the hosts accumulated 354 yards of offense. His other completions went to senior Lee Richardson (33 yards), senior Laron Horsey (23) and junior Donovan Roos (10).
“I feel good about this win — it was our first district game, which counts toward playoff qualification,” said Townsend. “This gets us one step closer to the post-season and was a good warmup,” he said, in preparation for playing other teams in the district, including this week’s opponent, Brandywine.
Defensive hit parade
While the Indians’ offense produced points, their defense also turned in an outstanding performance by holding the Ducks to just 101 total yards — just 25 of them on the ground. Leading the hit parade were Burke (9 tackles, 2 sacks), senior Jack Williamson (8 tackles, 1 sack), Horsey (5 tackles) and Roos (4 tackles).
Midway through the fourth quarter, strong safety Dalton Hall sealed the shutout by causing an Odessa fumble that was recovered by senior defensive back Nick Ragone on the Indians’ 7-yard line to seal the deal.
Stat’s incredible
- Burke exploded for a long run in the fourth quarter, finishing with 53 rushing yards on five carries.
- Hayden Hall added 26 yards on the ground, while Roos contributed 16.
- Hall also held the ball for senior kicker Tristen Hood, who connected on all four of his point after touchdown boots and missed on his only field goal attempt.
- The Indians’ Division 1A is the smallest by enrollment in DIAA’s new three-division football reclassification that kicked off this year. There are two districts each in Divisions 3A and 1A, while three districts comprise Division 2A. The top four teams in each district will qualify for the playoffs in each of the three divisions. (This structure is for football only, while each school’s other girls’ and boys’ athletic teams compete in their usual conference.)