The Indian River High School boys’ basketball team has been on quite an impressive streak since they returned from the holiday break, rolling to a four-game win streak that pushed their regular season mark to 6-3. But the Green & Gold ran into a very strong, athletic and hot-shooting Seaford team on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The visiting Blue Jays drained 10 shots from beyond the three-point arc and used a strong presence on the glass to snap the Indians’ four-game win streak with a 63-36 victory in a Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division battle.
Seaford (5-3) has played a tough schedule since the first game of the season, which included an 85-74 setback in the Slam Dunk to the Beach against Our Savior Lutheran from New York. Their other two losses were to upstate Middletown (55-53) and Smyrna (46-42).
“Last night was a tough game for us,” said IR boys’ head coach Devin Mann. “Seaford is the best team on our schedule, and one of the top teams in the state. We came into the game shorthanded, with four guys out — three dealing with COVID and one nursing an injury — so we had to alter our initial gameplan against them tremendously.
“They’re really long — one of the most athletic teams in the state,” he said, and Tuesday night, “they shot the ball extremely well. When all of those things are clicking for them, it is hard for anyone to deal with them. Brendon Bradford and Jamie Burns showed some flashes of good things offensively, but for the majority of the night, we were overwhelmed with their length and athleticism. We are looking to bounce back later this week with two more conference opponents.”
The Indians fought hard through the first eight minutes but found themselves in a 19-11 hole. That deficit ballooned to 32-13 at the halftime break, thanks to more hot shooting from the Blue Jays. Nine different players got themselves in the scorebook for Seaford, with senior Tyrese Fortune leading the charges with a game-high 17 points that included three buckets from long range. Freshman Kashmeir Wise also drained three treys for the Blue Jays.
IR was led by junior Brendon Bradford’s 16 markers, which included a pair of long-distance triples. Senior Jamie Burns also hit double-figures with 12. Laron Horsey added 5 for the Indians with Andrew Burns (2) and Rashad Hopkins (1) also getting into the scoring column.
The Blue Jays narrowly outscored the Indians 16-14 in the third quarter before putting the finishing touches on the win with a 15-9 advantage in the fourth.
After five straight home dates, the Indians will now hit the road for a three-game trip that starts with a meeting at Lake Forest against the Spartans on Thursday, Jan. 20. They will then travel to Laurel (Friday, Jan. 21) and Delmar (Tuesday, Jan. 25) before returning home on Friday, Jan. 28 with a rematch against Woodbridge. IR will look to avenge a 47-45 loss to the Blue Raiders from back on Dec. 16, which came right before the holiday break.