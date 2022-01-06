Indian River High School sophomore Angel Mora-Salas (top) wrestled his way to a third place finish in the Battle at the Beach tournament over the holiday break. After falling in the semifinals, Mora-Salas recovered to take down A.I. DuPont’s Tyair Savage with a pin in 1:46, then followed that up with a pin in the third place match in 2:16 over Middletown’s Joshua Jordan.