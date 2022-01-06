The 16th annual Battle at the Beach wrestling tournament made its triumphant return after a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-day affair took place over the holiday break on Thursday, Dec. 30, with nine teams entering the showcase.
Henlopen Athletic Conference foes Lake Forest and Milford finished at the top of the team standings, at first and second, respectively, with 199.5 and 189 points overall. Wilmington Charter was third, with 173.5, while host Indian River was just behind, in fourth, with 171 points.
IRHS senior T.J. Burke was the lone individual champion for the Indians, remaining perfect on the season with a pair of pins — which also happens to be how he’s won all his other matches this season — in the 285-pound bracket. Burke earned himself a bye into the semifinals, and then pinned Middletown’s Bryce Steinberg in 1:24 to advance to the finals. He needed just 19 seconds to dispatch of Milford’s Jayden Morton to claim the bracket title.
“Only a few points separated the top four teams, and a few more wins in the semifinal round would have ensured a tournament championship,” said IR head coach Jeff Windish. ”Although we were not satisfied with the fourth-place finish, there were definitely some bright spots within the tournament.
“T.J. continued his pinning streak, securing two first-period pins en route to his tournament championship,” Windish noted.
“Austin Grise [220] had a really solid showing, taking third place. He has really improved since getting in the [practice] room after football. He really picks things up quickly, and has been able to incorporate what we are teaching him into his matches.”
Grise picked up a 7-5 decision in his first-round match against Milford’s Devin McNamara before getting pinned by Wilmington Charter’s Brandon King, who went on to win the bracket championship. In his first consolation match, Grise pinned Lake Forest’s Clay Rosebrooks in 1:20. Then, in the third-place match, he picked up a 5-0 decision in a rematch against McNamara.
IR’s Kyree Knight (126 pounds), Evan Forjan (138) and Angel Mora-Salas (145) all finished in third place in their respective brackets as well.
Freshmen Knight and Forjan both fell in their semifinal matches to the eventual bracket champions while gaining valuable experience in a tournament setting. Knight responded with a 2:00 pin in his consolation wrestle-back before pinning Milford’s Patrick Sharkey in 3:31. Forjan pinned Middletown’s John Hamour in his consolation wrestle-back in 2:09, before getting the mat-slap in 3:54 over A.I. DuPont’s Conrad Murphy in the third-place match.
Sophomore Mora-Salas fell in the semifinals to Delmar’s Trent Kemp, by way of pin, in 2:17. He recovered to take down A.I. DuPont’s Tyair Savage with a pin in 1:46, then followed that up with a pin in the third-place match, in 2:16, over Middletown’s Joshua Jordan.
“Evan is becoming a key contributor for this team,” Windish added. “He finished in third place and continues to get better with each match. The coaches are really pleased with his progress. Angel and Kyree both showed a lot of poise, battling back after tough losses in the semifinals. This is the type of perseverance that we look for.”
Steven Mayfield (113), James Esque (126), Jayvion Chandler (152) and Caleb McCabe all finished in fourth place in their respective brackets. Jacob and Tyler McManus both turn in fifth-place showings. Ramier Turner was third in the 285-pound bracket.
“We will have a few days to clean up technique and get ready for an important dual with Woodbridge on Wednesday,” continued Windish, though that meet wound up being postponed due to inclement weather. ”We are wrestling well, but there is always room for improvement.”
Delmar (153), Middletown (117), A.I. DuPont (85), Wilmington Christian (42) and Sussex Academy (33) were the other teams that participated in the Battle at the Beach.
Extra Takedowns
Due to injury and illness issues with the opposing team, the match with Newark Charter scheduled on Dec. 20 had to be rescheduled. Additionally, the match with A.I. DuPont that was scheduled for Dec. 29 will be rescheduled due to transportation issues for the Tigers.