It may have taken longer than expected, but the Indian River High School field hockey team finally captured their first wins of the season giving head coach Katie Boyer her first career varsity coaching wins.
Seniors Brynn McCabe and Emma Ruley each recorded hat tricks in the Indians’ first win — a 9-0 shutout victory — over visiting Laurel on Thursday, Oct. 14.
McCabe scored twice in the first quarter and added a third in the second, while Ruley scored her goals in the first, third and fourth quarters, respectively. McCabe also had a pair of assists with Ruley getting credit for one herself.
IR’s other goals were scored by Kinsley Hall, who had two to go along with three helpers, and Sam Derrickson — also had an assist. Macy Blades picked up two assists in the game that saw the Indians dominate both ends of the field, which made for an easy day for goalie Jazmin Mayfield as she needed to make just one save.
The Indians held a 6-0 lead at halftime en route to the beatdown of the Bulldogs.
Bella Scharp scored the lone goal for the Indians in their 1-0 win over Ursuline Academy on the road on Saturday, Oct. 16. The goal came at the 5:14 mark of the second half, and was assisted by Hall. Senior goalie Caylie Schmidt made 10 saves to pick up the shutout win.
IR held a 12-10 edge in shots for the game, while Ursuline picked up six penalty corner chances to five for the Indians.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Indians made it three straight wins with a 2-1 win over Woodbridge. Ruley and Blades scored the goals for IR.
Cross Country
IR girls, boys sweep tri-meet
The Indian River High School girls’ cross country team turned in its best performance of the season finishing 1-2-3 in a tri-meet with Laurel and Woodbridge last Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Laurel High School.
Sophomore Brynn Crandell turned in a course-record time of 19:08 to win the race with classmates Heather Smyth and Kaiden Bonbright coming in second and third, respectively. Smyth crossed the finish line at 22:59, while Bonbright finished at 23:04. Sophomore Lilah Hanley came in 6th place with her time of 25:20, and freshman Stella Yanek earned her way into the Top 10 with an 8th place time of 26:52.
The Indians won the meet by scores of 19-36 over Laurel and 15-50 over Woodbridge. Laurel also beat Woodbridge by an identical 15-50 score.
On the boys’ side of things, like Crandell for the girls, IR junior Chase Sims crossed in a course-record time of 16:15 to lead the Indians to the sweep of the tri-meet. Cruz Bautista — the team’s lone senior — finished 3rd at 19:58. Freshman Jacob Massey and junior Gabe Clark were 7th and 8th, respectively, with times of 20:57 and 21:08. Sophomore Alex Arnold rounded out the Top 10 with his 10th place finish in 21:31.
IR defeated Laurel 19-38 and Woodbridge 25-31. Woodbridge took down Laurel, 21-36.
Both IR teams participated in the Joe O’Neill Invitational on Friday, Oct. 15, but no results were made available. A tri-meet with Seaford and Delmar took place on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Results from that contest will be in next week’s edition of the Coastal Point.
Girls’ Volleyball
Indians drop a pair
The Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team dropped a pair of matches by identical 3-0 scores over the past week to Caravel and Caesar Rodney. The losses leave the Indians’ 2021 record at 4-8.
No individual player results were available as of press time. The Indians hosted Sussex Academy on Thursday, Oct. 21, in a match that would honor the IR seniors beforehand.