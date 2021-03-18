It was an abbreviated season, which made every game count that much more, each and every time out. The Indian River High School Unified basketball team left it all out on the court every night, and those efforts led them to the DIAA Unified State Championship game last Saturday at Dover, where they took on a very tough Senators team.
The Indians battled through much of the first quarter, but a dry spell over the second 8-minute quarter was decidedly too much to overcome, as they dropped a 33-15 decision to Dover.
“Considering everything that went into this season, I could not be any more proud of the efforts of this team,” said IR head coach Sam O’Shields, who was in his first season leading the team. “We gave it everything we had, and were just beaten by a better team that day. That second quarter was really tough for us.”
IR found themselves trailing 12-4 after the first quarter, then were shut out in the second, going into the halftime intermission down 15-4. Too many shots just wouldn’t fall during the first half.
After the break, the Indians were able to make a little run, to cut their deficit down to four points, but still found themselves trailing 19-13 heading into the final quarter of play. They managed to add two more points to their total, but Dover added 14 of their own.
The Indians had been given a big sendoff, with a parade of fire trucks, ambulances and police cars leading them on their way out of Dagsboro and up to Dover before the game.
“I know it was something that they’ve really strived for for the past couple of years, and they were finally able to get over the hump,” O’Shields noted.
It was the final Unified game in the scholastic career for Unified athlete Nariah Showell, as well as Unified partners Joshua Bird, Bastian Perry and Morgan McGee. Showell was a four-year participant with the program, and truly improved by leaps and bounds from the very first day.
“Nariah gave it everything she had, every time out,” O’Shield said of his senior player. “She improved immensely on defense and was really a great teammate to have on the team. She rarely came off the floor for us, and that was a huge help as well.”