It was one premier rushing performance.
Unfortunately for Indian River High School head football coach Phil Townsend and his inspired but banged-up team, they were on the receiving end of the offensive highlights.
St. Elizabeth senior running back Quasim Benson exploded for 213 of his team’s 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the visiting Vikings defeated the Indians, 39-13, last Friday night in a non-conference battle.
“He is a good running back — he’s small and keeps his feet moving, so he can be hard to bring down,” Townsend said of the 5-foot-7, 165-pound Benson, who has rushed for 17 six-pointers this season. “St. Elizabeth is a good team and very disciplined. We had several injuries going into the game and a few that happened earlier in the game. We were not 100 percent, but we kept fighting.”
The undefeated Vikings (5-0 overall, 3-0 Division 1A, District 1) finished the game with a total of 209 points in their five victories to date. St. Elizabeth scored each of the first three times they had the ball. Benson finished each of those marches with scoring rushes of 7, 12 and 14 yards, respectively, to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“That was difficult to swallow, because they aren’t that much better than us,” said Townsend. “We had guys not lining up correctly and not doing their jobs. I believe two days in the gym this week for practice hurt us,” he said of the change in routine due to inclement weather.
“We were also missing center Austin Grise,” who suffered a broken arm in the Indians’ victory at Seaford on Sept. 30, noted Townsend. “He is one our best linemen, and he was having a good season.”
The Indians (2-3 overall, 1-1 Division 1A, District 2) refused to surrender, however. The Green & Gold put together a lengthy, gutsy scoring drive capped by sophomore running back Javion Chandler’s 1-yard burst into the end zone on fourth-and-goal that cut the Vikings lead to 21-7.
“We never gave up and kept pushing them,” said Townsend. “We could have easily thrown in the towel, but we kept fighting.”
But so, too, did the high-powered Vikings offense, which scored again on the ensuing drive, with Benson reaching the end zone after an 18-yard TD run on a sweep that made it 27-7 at intermission.
The Indians threatened to make a game of it when senior running back Hayden Hall exploded for a 22-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter, cutting St. Elizabeth’s lead to 27-14. The home team got the ball right back and threatened to make it a one-score game but gave up the ball on downs.
The Vikings added rushing touchdowns by junior Gavin Andrews (9 yards) later in the third period and Benson (6 yards) in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.
Hall led the Indians with 66 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Chandler finished with 10 yards on five totes after returning from an ankle injury he sustained defensively on the Vikings’ opening offensive march.
The St. Elizabeth defense held Indian River to 88 yards rushing and just 124 yards of total offense. Junior wide receiver Bryce Johnson provided the lone receiving highlight with a 31-yard snare from freshman quarterback Dylan Grise, who completed 3 of 8 pass attempts for 36 yards.
Defensively, junior linebacker Collin King made a team-leading nine tackles and blocked an extra-point kick attempt. Senior defensive backs Ashton Stephens and Hall each added seven tackles, senior linebacker Chance Hocker made six stops, Johnson had five tackles, and junior defensive back Rashad Hopkins made five stops and forced a fumble.
The hit parade also included senior Ben Murray’s five tackles and a forced fumble, junior defensive back Alex Butts with four stops and a fumble recovery, and senior lineman Harold Toomey and freshman defensive back Darnell Stokes with four stops apiece.
Indian River student-athletes who were battling injuries during the game included seniors Donovan Roos (ankle), Ja’chi Duncan (shoulder) and Hall (calf), junior Luke Hitchens (ankle) and sophomore Trey Hill (concussion).
Next up: The Polytech Panthers
The Indians dealt with a shortened week as they prepared for a Thursday-night homefield showdown with the Polytech Panthers, after Coastal Point press time this week.
“This is a must-win for us,” said Townsend. “It is a district game, and we need to take care of business. We’ll get back to practice,” outdoors, he said, “and get better.”
The winner of Thursday’s game earns an inside track toward one of the four District 2 playoff spots. Polytech (1-4 overall, 1–2 Division 1A, District 2) defeated district foe First State Military Academy, 30-26. They also have lost at District 2 foe Seaford (50-13) and to visiting District 2 opponent Laurel (50-6). In non-conference action, they lost to visiting Wilmington McKean (44-38) and at Wilmington Charter (18-7).
Panthers players who have helped their team reach the end zone include senior running backs No. 7 Bruno Nyandemo and No. 1 Brett Shelton-Hoskins, sophomore quarterback No. 3 Isaac Belcarek, and senior receiver No. 12 Jalen Anderson and sophomore receiver No. 16 Trent Lawson.