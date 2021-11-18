When you’re the defending state champions, there is always a target on your back. Such was the case this year for the Indian River High School boys’ soccer team.
That target is made even larger when one of the state’s best soccer players is also on your team. Junior Jordan Illian and the Indians were tasked with replacing 10 key seniors from last year’s state title run.
Unfortunately, this year’s crop of Indians were not able to have the same level of post-season success, falling 3-1 to Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division rival Delmar in the quarterfinal round of the DIAA Division II playoffs. The loss knocked out the No. 3-seeded Indians, and advanced the No. 7-seeded Wildcats into the semifinal round against No. 2 seed Caravel.
In a match played during the regular season, the Indians had defeated Delmar, 2-0, in a home contest, back on Sept. 30. Illian scored one goal in each half to lead the IR charge in that game.
It was a tough quarterfinal round for three of the top four seeds, as No. 1 seed St. Mark’s lost to No. 9 Newark Charter — the team that the Indians defeated in the 2020 Division II state championship game. The No. 4-seeded Wilmington Friends School lost, 1-0, to No. 12 seed St. Andrew’s. That same St. Andrew’s side had beaten No. 5 seed Delaware Military Academy in the first round as well.
For the Indians, in their quarterfinal round match they just never seemed to get going, in large part because of an aggressive style of defense executed by Delmar. The Wildcats limited the offensive chances for the Indians from jump street and wound up allowing just a meaningless goal in the second half off the foot of Luke Veirs. That goal was assisted by Illian off a set piece.
It was the sixth goal of the season for Veirs and the 11th assist on the year for Illian, who finished the 2021 campaign with a team-high 21 goals and the team-high 11 helpers for 53 points.
Sophomore Jose Savala was second on the team in goals, with 8, followed by Luke Veirs (6), and freshman Dominic Delaney with 5. Other goal-scorers for the Indians this season included Connor Bird (4), Leonardo Chester (3), Shane Carroll (3), Joseph Codoba (3), Blake Morgan (2), Tristen Hood (2), Deny Cruz (1), Dane Shuart (1), Sergio Parada (1) and Reece Stone (1).
For the season, the Indians finished with an 11-4-1 overall mark. They outscored their opponents 59-17 overall and won another Henlopen Athletic Conference South Division title.
The loss concluded high-school careers for Hood, Morgan, Parada, Shuart, Stone and Elvin Velasquez-Velasquez. There’s no doubt that, with a strong nucleus set to return next season, the Indians should be able to make another run at the state title in 2022.